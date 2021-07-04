Pair arrested for illegal clamming

2 people have been arrested for allegedly catching tiger clams.

The pair, 28 year old Sawai and 45 year old Chatsuda were arrested after video clips emerged of the pair allegedly catching tiger clams in Chong Samaesan, which is in the Chon Buri Province. Tiger clams are protected wildlife.

According to the police, the two clam-centric suspects confessed to their crime. They said the incident took place during a holiday so they decided to catch, cook shellfish, but were unaware tiger clams are protected wildlife. 2 clams were taken.

Police searched the suspects car. It is not clear if this when they fully determined the pair had taken the clams.

The duo awaits further legal proceedings.

It was not reported how the (alleged) meal turned out.

SOURCE: Police Talks

