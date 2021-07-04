Crime
Pair arrested for illegal clamming
2 people have been arrested for allegedly catching tiger clams.
The pair, 28 year old Sawai and 45 year old Chatsuda were arrested after video clips emerged of the pair allegedly catching tiger clams in Chong Samaesan, which is in the Chon Buri Province. Tiger clams are protected wildlife.
According to the police, the two clam-centric suspects confessed to their crime. They said the incident took place during a holiday so they decided to catch, cook shellfish, but were unaware tiger clams are protected wildlife. 2 clams were taken.
Police searched the suspects car. It is not clear if this when they fully determined the pair had taken the clams.
The duo awaits further legal proceedings.
It was not reported how the (alleged) meal turned out.
SOURCE: Police Talks
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pair arrested for illegal clamming
Philippines military plane crashes, 17 confirmed dead
Phuket unveils “colour” festival to reinvigorate economy
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
South Korea launches Sandboxesque reopening
Man allegedly admits to killing his son
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
1,324 arrive in Phuket Sandbox, government denies COE delays
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
Covid alert issued for Thai smile flight from Bangkok to Phuket, arrived last Thursday
Renowned Thai doctor says 70% of new Covid cases are Delta variant
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
2 dead and 20 missing in Japanese landslide, rescuers continue to search for survivors
Flights and passenger numbers slowly rising in Phuket Sandbox
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, 44 deaths
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect
American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
- Phuket3 days ago
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket reopens but botched preparation limits travellers
- Phuket5 hours ago
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO