Jilted uni student throws acid on ex girlfriend | The Thaiger

Jilted uni student throws acid on ex girlfriend
A university student in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province has been arrested today and charged with physical assault and possessing a fake gun, after he splashed acid on his former girlfriend for rejecting him. 18 year old Nong Thawibboonphonwent to see his 20 year old ex-girlfriend Rattiyakorn (surname withheld), around 10:30 last night at the convenience store where she works to try and win her back. The pair had split up about a month ago.
The woman, however, rejected his declaration of love and refused to be reunited, which infuriated the young man, who then splashed her with the acid he had bought online, evidently for this very purpose. His aim was to disfigure the woman who broke his heart.
After landing behind bars at Hat Yai police station, the young man said he regretted his actions and wanted to apologise. The victim’s wounds appeared serious, according to witnesses. Doctors are still concerned about the victim’s condition and are keeping her isolated to protect against infection.
Nightly curfew lifted, illegal motorbike racers back on the streets
Illegal motorbike street racers, known as ‘dek waen’, are back on the road right after the nightly curfew was lifted last Sunday. Police recently arrested 6 young racers in the southern province of Songkhla, but officials are warning others to slow down and abide by traffic laws as Thai media reports “dek waen are back on Bangkok streets”.
Royal Thai Police have set up 1,000 checkpoints across Thailand make sure dek waen aren’t racing late at night. The assistant national police chief said “Police will take tough legal action against these dek waen.”
Those arrested in Songkhla were 15 to 18 years old. They were charged with disturbing the peace and their motorbikes were confiscated. The juveniles had to pay a 1,000 fine, and their parents were also fined for allowing the teens to go out at night, a violation of the Child Protection Law. Some were also fined for driving without a license.
Shortly after the curfew was lifted, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was warning people that a curfew could be re-introduced if people fail to cooperate with coronavirus prevention measures. If dek waen racers keep breaking the rules, another nightly restriction might be put in place.
Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father
Bangkok police have arrested a woman who they suspect of murdering her father and cutting off his genitals before fleeing the scene yesterday. She was found wandering on a street around 2.30am this morning. They also recovered the knife that they believe was used in the murder. The woman was semiconscious and unable to speak, and officers say they’ll let her rest and further interrogate her when her condition improves.
Officers at the Tung Song Hong Police Station were informed last night about the murder at a house in the city’s Lak Si district, where 58 year old Kasem Bunyachon was found dead, covered in blood. He had severe wounds on his face and his genitals had been removed. The prime suspect, his 29 year old daughter, was missing from the house.
Witnesses told police the victim had just returned home from hospital and his daughter also arrived at the house shortly after. Neighbours couldn’t hear any conversation between the two due to rain.
The daughter later left the house carrying a bag, with visible bloodstains on her body and clothes. The neighbours decided to enter the house and called the police when they saw the blood soaked body.
The victim’s wife told police that their daughter has used drugs since a very young age, which has made her emotionally unstable, while her husband was hot-tempered and often fought with the daughter.
PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew
In a press briefing yesterday, the assistant national police chief issued a stern warning against “dek waen” (biker gangs), who have returned to the roads of Bangkok and some provinces after the national curfew was lifted Sunday. On Monday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a warning saying the government will reimpose the curfew if people fail to cooperate with Covid-19 control measures.
The PM’s warning follows media reports that young motorcyclists gathered for illegal street races on Sunday, shortly after the curfew was lifted at midnight. Authorities say people have filed multiple complaints about motorbike racing on major roads in Bangkok and elsewhere.
“Police will take tough legal action against these dek waen.”
Police say 6 of them were arrested in the southern Songkhla province. The racers, 15-18 years old, were charged with creating a public disturbance after they gathered for illegal racing on Sunday night, and their motorbikes were seized. Each juvenile offender was fined 1,000 baht, and 3 of them had to pay an additional baht each for driving without a licence.
The boys’ parents were notified and ordered to teach their children to not get involved in illegal racing again, and were fined as well for allowing the teens to go out at night, violating the Child Protection Law. Authorities say if the offenders had been adults, they’d be charged with reckless driving and prosecuted.
According to statistics 1,699 offenders were caught from June last year to this April. Police say 19 people have reported offences to local police during that period and each received 3,000 baht as a reward.
Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal street racing.
