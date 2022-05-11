3 cannabis medications added to Universal Healthcare Coverage

Three traditional cannabis based medications have been added to Universal Healthcare Coverage, commonly known as the gold card scheme, by the National Health Security Office.

The three medications include: paralysis treatment, treatment for sleep problems and food consumption, and treatment for muscular pain and limb numbness. The three were approved by the NHSO board meeting on May 2nd, according to NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathataree.

The NHSO worked with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine to supply the medications. People with a Gold card will get them for free. The National Health Security Office has reserved over 3 million baht for the medicines.

Cannabis oil has been authorised by the NHSO to treat cancer, Parkinsons’, and epilepsy.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post