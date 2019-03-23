Hazardous: Chiang Mai again leads the world in air pollution | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Air Pollution

Hazardous: Chiang Mai again leads the world in air pollution

Chiang Mai is back on top of the world’s list of most air-polluted cities, according to the AirVisual.com website.

AirVisual reports at 1.45pm that the air quality index (AQI) of Chiang Mai on Saturday stands at 471 (##!!??!!) , much higher than the 100 AQI safety standard (the WHO lists the safety limit as 50 on the AQI scale). It’s been about 350 all day today.

In its six scale listings Chiang Mai is now listed at the bottom as ‘Hazardous’, the scale doesn’t go any lower.

The northern capital has been covered with white, mostly bushfire smoke and smog, for almost two weeks prompting Chiang Mai residents to wear N95 air-filter marks outdoors. Or stay indoors.

The Chiang Mai University, the Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna and Chiang Mai provincial administration confirmed that the air quality in the city remained critical.

Air Pollution

Academics urging a State of Emergency for the North

by Pratch Rujivanarom 

An academic is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency as Chiang Mai and most Northern Provinces face ‘disastrous’ levels of PM2.5 smog and smoke haze.

Citizen in the North are being advised to stay inside air conditioned buildings and avoid all outdoor activities, as some areas of Chiang Mai recorded PM2.5 levels reaching higher than 700 micrograms per cubic metre of air this morning.

Witsanu Attavanich, a lecturer at Kasetsart University, said that with such deadly levels of PM2.5 pollution in the air over 500 micrograms, it is far beyond the capacity of the local authorities to cope with the situation and the central government needs to step in now and declare a state of emergency.

“Such a disastrous level of PM2.5 is probably the highest level ever recorded in Thailand,” Witsanu said.

“No need to consider the level of threat from such dangerously hazardous air pollution on our health, as breathing in only 100 micrograms of PM2.5 is considered to be very harmful to the health of healthy persons.”

Earlier on January, all schools in Bangkok were temporarily shut down when the PM2.5 level was around 70 to 120 micrograms. But, so far, except for the preparation of safe zones in Chiang Mai city centre, no such emergency procedure has been ordered by Chiang Mai Provincial Authority.

Chiang Mai University’s Research Institute for Health Sciences director Professor Kwanchai Suparatpinyo said the situation was critical. He cited the worsening haze from the many forest fires that ravaged Chiang Mai and the northern region while the trans-border smoke from neighbouring countries were also a factor.

He urged people to stay indoors and refrain from all outdoor activity – especially small children, elderly persons and pregnant women as well as those with chronic ailments such as allergies and heart disease.

Some of the reading stations around Chiang Mai are reading well into the ‘Hazardous’ level today.

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Air pollution levels remain high in many of the northern population areas with little respite on the horizon for the smog-stricken northern provinces.

Chiang Mai Natural Resource and Environment Office director Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya says that public, private and other sectors are contributing to the lowering the levels of air pollution by spraying water and cleaning road surfaces.

But the generally high levels of air pollution and smoke haze persist despite the best efforts of locals.

Many areas of Chiang Mai still report high levels of haze – ranking 63-90 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department today.

Here’s Chiang Rai’s readings today as well…

Most of Chiang Mai smoke and haze issues are largely due to multiple forest fires – a total of 31 hot spots reported in the past 24 hours, most of which were in conserved forestland in Chaing Dao and Fang districts.

The PCD report that from January 1 until March 26, Chiang Mai had a total of 934 hot spots – 461 of which occurred in conserved forestland. The authority imposed an outdoor burning ban from March 1 through April 30 and has so far arrested nine violators, most of whom were poachers looking for forest products.

In Phayao’s Mae Chai district, Mae Puem National Park’s participation promoting division head Pathom Meesap revealed that his team had a key mission to fight forest fire that had ravaged areas in Chiang Rai and Phayao in the past month.

Many forest firefighters have now developed health issues with rashes, skin and eye irritation and were deprived of sleep, having a total of eight hours of sleep in three days, according to forestry officials.

Weather over the next five days in Chiang Mai shows little sign of the natural weather conditions helping to clear the situation.

SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com

Air Pollution

Study: Psychosis in teens linked to air pollution

“One of the most consistent findings over the past few decades has been a link between cities and psychosis.”

Whilst the high levels of air-pollution, smog and smoke remain high in the north and north-eastern provinces of Thailand, a new study has been released that links high levels of smog and psychoses in young adults.

Joanne Newbury, lead author of into the study looking at possible links between air pollution and teen psychosis at King’s College London, says that children who are born and raised in urban versus rural settings are almost twice as likely to develop psychosis in adulthood.

For the study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, Newbury and her co-authors explor whether psychotic experiences are more common among teens exposed to higher levels of air pollution. They applied data from a study with more than 2,000 participants, all born in England and Wales in the years 1994/1995.

Researchers have followed up with each child repeatedly at ages 5, 7, 10, 12 and most recently at 18.

“Psychotic experiences are more common among teens exposed to the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide and other forms of air pollution. Nitrogen oxides, including nitrogen dioxide, are tailpipe pollutants, entering the air due to burning fuel.”

A study co-author, and a reader of developmental psychopathology at King’s College, Dr. Helen Fisher says, “when we talk about psychotic experiences, we are talking about people who are experiencing things like hearing or seeing things other people don’t, or feeling very paranoid.”

30% of the teens (623 individuals) reported at least one psychotic experience between ages 12 and 18.

Next, the researchers gathered hourly emissions data from monitoring sites to assess pollution levels in the places where each teen spent the most time: a home address and two other places such as school.

Psychotic experiences were significantly more common among teens in the highest areas of pollution exposure, even after the researchers accounted for factors that might also be linked to psychosis, such as cigarette smoking, cannabis dependence and neighborhood crime levels.

“The teens exposed to high levels of nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (PM2.5, fine inhalable particles derived from chemical smoke) had 71%, 72% and 45% greater odds, respectively, of psychotic experiences compared with those exposed to the lowest-quartile levels.”

SOURCE: CNN

Trending