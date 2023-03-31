The best bars for cocktails in Bangkok: A guide to the most iconic and trendy drinking spots

Picture this: you’re in Bangkok and sitting in a dimly lit bar with a frosty cold beer in hand. The neon lights flicker above you, casting a warm glow on your face. Your favourite song is playing, and you can’t help but tap your feet along to the rhythm. The atmosphere is electric, and you feel like you’re a part of something special.

Or perhaps you’re sipping on a perfectly crafted cocktail at a trendy rooftop bar. The city lights twinkle below you, and the cool night air brushes against your skin. You take a sip of your drink and savour the complex blend of flavours. You feel like you’re on top of the world, both literally and figuratively.

In Bangkok, every drink is elevated to new heights when you’re at the perfect bar. The options are endless, and the experience is unforgettable. But where to go? Well, here are the best bars for cocktails and beers in Bangkok.

Lennon’s

Opening hour: Tuesday – Saturday, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: Rosewood Bangkok, 1041, 38 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

As soon as you walk into Lennon’s, you’ll be transported back in time thanks to the bar’s nostalgic yet contemporary atmosphere. With over 6,000 vinyl records and tape cassettes, this bar celebrates the art of listening to music and offers guests the chance to play their favourite tunes as in yesteryear. But that’s not all. With a signature cocktail menu inspired by classic hits and locally sourced ingredients, Lennon’s is also the first cocktail bar of its kind in Thailand.

And who better to curate these delicious cocktails than Filippo Sanchi, the Director of Bars at Rosewood Bangkok. With over 15 years of experience in crafting creative cocktails and classic drinks with a twist, Filippo brings a contemporary approach to his role and is sure to impress even the most discerning cocktail connoisseur.

Cosy up in leather sofas while sipping on cocktails like the whiskey-based “Fly Me to the Moon” or the refreshing Oriental cocktail inspired by Indian musician Ravi Shankar’s noted performance at Woodstock in the ’70s. And don’t forget to take in the amazing view of Bangkok’s CBD from the top floors of the swish Rosewood Bangkok.

Alonetogether Bar Bangkok

Opening hour: Daily, 19:00 – 01:00

Address: 29 Sukhumvit 31, Klongton Nue, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Step into a world of retro-cosy lounges, live jazz, and expertly crafted cocktails at Alonetogether Bangkok. With a non-descript entrance hidden behind a chaotic curtain of electric wires, Alonetogether embodies the spirit of the speakeasy. The brainchild of the teams behind Bangkok’s Ku Bar and Sugar Ray, Alonetogether is a slim slip of a space that focuses on the fundamentals of the bar experience: top-notch service and exceptional drinks.

Anupas ‘Kong’ Premanurat, the mastermind behind Ku Bar’s cocktail program, injects his personal touch into the classics by using local ingredients as substitutes for traditional cocktail components. Try the chest-beating China Blue with fresh wasabi or the frisky Screwdriver made with pomelo blended into a slushie with abundant ice. Don’t miss the Sazerac, made with bai prong fah instead of absinthe, which gives it a refreshing finish.

Beyond the ground-floor cocktail bar, Alonetogether offers a cigar lounge and a vinyl listening room upstairs, operated by Recoroom. And with nightly live jazz performances, guests can relax in plush leather armchairs and dim lighting while enjoying classic cocktails. These range from gin-forward drinks like the Aviation to whisky-based cocktails like the Godfather.

Vesper Cocktail Bar

Opening hour: Daily, 17:30 – 01:00

Address: 10/15 Sala Daeng 2 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Vesper Cocktail Bar is named after James Bond’s famous martini. This place is serious about making the best cocktails in Bangkok and has been recognized as one of Asia’s best bars. And now, with a new bar manager and updated menu, Vesper is better than ever before!

The new bar manager, mixology veteran Federico Balzarini, brings his “less is more” motto to Vesper’s cocktail offerings. He’s updated the signature Contrast menu, which features cocktails that combine completely contrasting ingredients into one lip-smacking drink.

Vesper is the perfect spot for a night out with the girls or a fun date night. And with its easy-to-find location just steps from the Sala Daeng BTS Station in Silom, there’s no excuse not to try it out.

Q&A Bar

Opening hour: Tuesday – Saturday, 19:00 – 02:00

Address: 235/13 Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Run by the same team behind the popular Sugarray Bar, this speakeasy-style spot is a hidden gem nestled in a little alley on Sukhumvit Soi 21. But don’t let the unassuming entrance fool you. Inside, you’ll find a vintage train carriage-inspired setting that’s perfect for a night of sipping innovative cocktails.

Take a seat on one of the caramel stools by the bar and chat with the talented bartenders as they prepare your drink. The monthly rotating cocktail menu features creative twists on classic favourites, like the Pinkish with homemade rhubarb and grapefruit gin. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try the Cocktail Journey – a passport book and deck of cards featuring classic cocktails that will take you on a delicious adventure.

But it’s not just the drinks that make Q&A Bar stand out – the atmosphere is truly unique, with candlelit dark wood and leather accents throughout. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time to the golden age of cocktails.

Rabbit Hole

Opening hour: Daily, 19:00 – 01:00

Address: 125 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Get ready to take a trip down the Rabbit Hole and discover a world of new and exciting drinks that are sure to tantalize your taste buds! With 26 freshly crafted concoctions inspired by the artistic representations of the English alphabet, you’re sure to find something that will delight your senses.

Finding the entrance to Rabbit Hole may be a challenge, but trust us, it’s worth it! Tucked away behind an unassuming wooden door next to Ainu Japanese restaurant, this three-story bar boasts a luxurious renovation featuring polished copper and brass. Whiskey lovers will be in heaven with the selection of bottles on display behind the bar.

The drinks list at Rabbit Hole is a perfect blend of herbal, smoked, and homemade ingredients, resulting in signature cocktails that are nothing short of exquisite. Be sure to try the Cosa Nostra, an Old Fashioned-inspired drink with cherry-infused cognac served in a cigar-smoked rock glass. And don’t miss out on the ‘9.45’ from the savoury section of the menu.

Cheers to a cocktail adventure in Bangkok! From the speakeasy-style Q&A Bar to the newly designed signature drinks of Rabbit Hole, this guide has showcased some of the most iconic and trendy drinking spots in the city.

