Press Room
Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Press Release
St. Andrews International School, Sathorn is holding their annual Jump Rope for Heart Fair and celebrating 20 years of educating children (Nursery to Year 6) on Saturday, 14th January 2023.
The idea of this fair was started by St. Andrews Sathorn, who wanted to promote good health to children, since then, the fair has grown in size, with more people participating every year. And with the 20th Anniversary celebration, the fair is expected to draw many more families.
In 2020 the school raised 85,000 Baht which was donated to The Cardiac Children Foundation of Thailand to support the work that they do with helping children with heart-related diseases. This year, the school will continue to support this worthy charity.
At the fair, there will be games and entertainment for children, food & beverages and stalls selling goods, so there is something for all visitors. There is also a jump rope competition and physical fitness demonstration by Flash Gym for various age groups, including adults!
It is a family fun-filled community event.
Every year there is a raffle at the fair, and the winners are selected during the event. These prizes contribute in a large way towards the funds raised. If you or your company would like to donate a prize towards the raffle, your company logo will be recognised on their digital flyer and a thank you to all sponsors will be announced at the fair.
About St. Andrews International School Sathorn
St. Andrews International School Sathorn are part of the Cognita Schools group and one of four campuses in Thailand. We offer a British International Education based on the National Curriculum for England. Our other campuses include St. Andrews Dusit and St. Andrews Sukhumvit 107 in Bangkok and St. Andrews Green Valley on the outskirts of Pattaya.
The Cardiac Children Foundation of Thailand
The Cardiac Children Foundation of Thailand, under the Royal Patronage of H.R.H. Princess Galayani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarinda, was established in 1981 by paediatric cardiologists and other non-medical specialists who recognised the difficulties faced by children suffering from heart disease.
The main objective of the foundation is to offer both medical and non-medical support to children with cardiac diseases. Cardiac operations for patients and emotional support for their families, can change the future outlook for a child diagnosed with a heart condition, from living an existence without hope to having a potentially bright future.
Please do join in and support the Jump Rope Fair, a family fun event for such a worthy cause on Saturday, 14th of January from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
