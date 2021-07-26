What’s a trip to Bali if you don’t hit at least one or two nightclubs during your stay? When the sun sets in Phuket, the island comes to life as party animals come out to play. After a day well-spent soaking up the sun at the beach or exploring other things in Phuket, nothing can beat the pulsating feeling that a nightclub can give you. But with so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which one is worth your time and energy. So, to help you out, here are our top picks of the best nightclubs in Phuket.

Top 5 Nightclubs in Phuket

Note that some of the following nightclubs might be closed temporarily or the opening times might be different due to Covid-19 restrictions.

1. Illuzion Phuket

Illuzion is one of the most impressive nightclubs in Phuket. Offering top-notch entertainment and famous international and local DJs, this nightclub has long been considered the go-to place for partying on the island. With hundreds of VIP tables and can accommodate up to 5,000 standing people, Illuzion is enormous. It can hold any type of event. The sound and light system is spectacular, creating an atmosphere that instantly grabs you as soon as you step inside the club.

Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM.

Address: 31 Thanon Bangla, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150.

2. Sugar Club Phuket

Located on Patong Beach’s Bangla Road, it’s hard to miss Sugar Club. It’s a premium Hip Hop nightclub with live DJs, which often features prominent international artists, such as Baby Yu, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, and Fatfingaz. The stage is excellent, and the sound system is powerful, so you can be sure to have a good time here. Let yourself loose and hit the dancefloor or secure a spot around the mezzanines to get a view of the central stage.

Opening hours: Friday to Sunday from 9:30 PM onwards.

Address: 70/3 Bangla road Patong Kathu Phuket 83150.

3. Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach Club is a gigantic party spot on an isolated bay near Patong, Paradise Beach. It sits right on the sand, featuring sun loungers, a volleyball court, several shops, and restaurants. The nightclub celebrates the phases of the moon, like the full-moon parties you usually find in Koh Phangan, along with the new moon and half-moon parties. During these party nights, you can enjoy a beach barbeque and excellent drinks while DJs perform on a stage amidst fire shows. It’s definitely unique, and you won’t find anything similar on the island.

Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (or until late during moon festivals).

Address: 109, Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

4. Hollywood

Hollywood Phuket is a popular nightclub located at the beach end of Bangla Road. It’s so well-loved that it has a whole street named after it: Soi Hollywood. This nightclub provides a fun-filled atmosphere with bright lights and excellent music, perfect for a night out. There are two rooms offering different kinds of music, so you can choose the one that fits your taste most. In addition, the club also provides various theme parties and holiday parties.

Opening hours: Open daily from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Address: Soi Hollywood, 7 Bangla Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

5. White Room Nightclub

Providing an ample and modern party space with a sleek and elegant interior, it’s not hard to see why White Room is super famous. It has top-class sound systems and lighting rigs, as well as the best talents on the decks, making it a superb spot to party. Frequented by younger crowds, expect the latest EDM, Hip Hop, house, and dance tracks playing in the club.

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday from 10:00 PM to 3:00 Am, Sunday from 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Address: Soi Gonzo, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

A fun night out is pretty much guaranteed at these great nightclubs, whether you are a fan of Hip-Hop, EDM, or party pop.

Looking for more spots to have fun in Phuket? Make sure to take a look our article on the top 5 beach clubs in Phuket.

