Connect with us

Lifestyle

Tokyo becomes latest city in Japan to recognise same-sex partnerships

image

Published

 on 

image

Tokyo, Japan has become the latest city to recognise same-sex partnership rights in terms of housing, child-rearing, and healthcare. But, same-sex marriage is still prohibited nationwide, leaving out other legal protections that are currently only afforded to heterosexual married couples. The Tokyo Partnership Oath System was enacted on Tuesday, with many LGBTQ community members praising the legislation as a step towards achieving equal rights for sexual minorities in the country.

One transgender activist and vice representative of Partnership Act for Tokyo, Fumino Sugiyama, says he is happy to be recognised.

“As a 41-year-old sexual minority and Tokyo resident, it’s a joy to have my presence finally acknowledged practically for the first time.”

Another representative of the same group, Soyoka Yamamoto, says although the new system isn’t legally binding, it does finally address many of the concerns that same-sex couples in Tokyo have.

“But we cannot pause here.”

According to The Japan Times, Yamamoto says the new system can serve as a catalyst for achieving a society where Japan’s sexual minorities’ rights are equally protected. Tokyo follows eight other prefectures in fully implementing a partnership system. Setagaya, and Shibuya wards already introduced their own back in 2015. Now, over 200 municipalities have a system in place. Now, more than 60% of Japan’s population is similarly covered after Tokyo’s joining.

In Japan’s capital, couples with at least one person who identifies as a sexual minority can apply for their partnership to be officially recognised. But, at least one out of the two people in the partnership must also live, study or work in Tokyo. If no one in the partnership is doing one of those three things currently, they have three months to move to the prefecture to join the new system.

The human rights division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government introduced guidelines that state that the system will “create an environment where sexual minorities can live comfortably.” It went further to say that the guidelines will serve to deepen the understanding of gender diversity and create a society in which “everyone can play an active role in their own way.”

Couples are issued a “certificate of acceptance” upon registering for the partnership system. The certificate can then be used as proof of their partnership when accessing public and private services that were previously unavailable.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Bangkok41 mins ago

Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
image
World2 hours ago

North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
image
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Politics2 hours ago

Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
image
Technology3 hours ago

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand3 hours ago

69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
image
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
image
Road deaths5 hours ago

Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
image
Environment5 hours ago

Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
image
Events5 hours ago

Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
image
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok BTS Skytrain gets Pokémon makeover
image
Thailand6 hours ago

Mythical creature Naga announced as a symbol of Thai culture
image
Krabi6 hours ago

Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending