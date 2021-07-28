Best of
Kanchanaburi’s 5 coolest hotels
Kanchanaburi is where travellers can escape the bustling Bangkok streets and find an important piece of history. Just 2 hours from Thailand’s capital, this town in the west is known for the Death Railway that was built in WWII. The River Kwai Yai is also another famous natural wonder that is accessible from the railway. Those staying here can definitely find a hotel that offers amazing views of this natural landscape. Here, is where we detail the coolest hotels in Kanchanaburi below.
5 Coolest Hotels In Kanchanaburi
1. Float House River Kwai
One of Thailand’s most famous floating accommodations, Float House River Kwai features spectacular villas directly over the water. Each villa is comprised of Thai style teak wood along with matching decor, giving a authentic Thai feel. With magnificent views, guests can float on the famous river by canoe or long-tail boat while taking in the scenery.
Moreover, the resort also includes cultural shows and a restaurant that serves delicious Thai and international cuisines. Thus, it is easy to sit back and relax in the Thai folk-style rooms while taking in the mountains of Saiyoke. In addition to the mountains and river, guests can easily access the Lawa Cave, Elephant Camp, and Mon Village. And, the Sai Yoke Yai National Park and Erawan Waterfall are less than an hour by car away for a memorable day trip. For more adventurous travellers, the resort also can set up bamboo rafting trips, jungle hikes and bird watching excursions.
Facilities: Free parking, WiFi, bar, breakfast, private bathroom, rooftop sundeck, TV, pier, day beds, floating restaurant, minibar, personal safe, umbrella and a rain shower.
Price: 4,389 – 10,782 baht.
Address: 55 Moo 5 Tumbol Wangkrajae, Aumpur Saiyok, Kanchanaburi , 71150 Sai Yok, Thailand.
2. Royal River Kwai Resort & Spa
This tranquil resort offers a natural sanctuary on the banks of the River Kwai. Here, guests only need to drive a short distance to Kanchanaburi. The Royal River Kwai Resort & Spa is nearby the River Kwai War Memorial and other attractions such as the Erawan Falls and Tiger Temple. Thus, nature lovers and history buffs can definitely enjoy a convenient stay at this hotel.
All rooms feature a private balcony and floor to ceiling windows for viewing the River Kwai. Moreover, guests can also take in the tropical gardens and on-site swimming pool when looking out their windows. Moreover, the spa offers a relaxing getaway from the day, with herbal steams and aromatherapy massages. Serenity has definitely been optimised as the resort is set among a quiet and secluded corner on the Kwai riverbank, making it quite romantic for couples and peaceful for families.
Facilities: Restaurants, pool, spa, steam room, sauna
Pricing: 1,677 baht-2,209 baht
Address: 88 Kanchanaburi-Saiyok Road, Moo 2, Kangsean, Mueang Kanchanaburi, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000
3. Dheva Mantra Resort
The Dheva Mantra Resort encompasses a huge property with plenty of outdoor space for gathering and relaxing. Each room offers rich decorations, a bathtub and private balcony. Moreover, visitors can relax at the resort spa where traditional Thai massages transcend receivers into another world of calm.
For those who are eco-conscious, the resort is a perfect way to extend care for the environment as it is a green property. Additionally, guests here can enjoy free breakfasts to start out their mornings. Afterwards, visitors can relax in the pool or play a game of tennis at the on-site tennis courts. Furthermore, the resort offers a hot tub, salon and karaoke as additional amenities to the already top notch facilities.
Facilities: Free breakfast, fitness centre, spa, massage, sauna, karaoke, tennis court, library, hot tub, salon
Pricing: 1,997 baht-34,993 baht
Address: 9/99 Moo 3 Thamakham, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000
4. U Inchantree Kanchanaburi
Guests at the U Inchantree hotel can be assured they will find peace and quiet as the hotel features a small amount of spacious rooms. Equipped with high-tech amenities, the rooms also feature rain showers and modern decor. Additionally, the hotel is located in the centre of the town, where it is ultra convenient to reach popular attractions.
With many local shops, markets and shrines, visitors here can definitely experience local Thai culture as it is, without needing to travel far. Furthermore, the River Kwai Bridge is accessible by foot, making the hotel a great place to access one of the world’s most famous sites. Guests can also have fun at the hotel by enjoying the eclectic on-site bar that features a suspended, riverfront terrace. Here, guests can also try delicious cuisines at the accompanying open-air restaurant.
Facilities: Massage, spa, fitness centre, pool, bar, restaurants, library, garden
Pricing: 1,365 baht-3,057 baht
Address: 443 Mae Nam Kwai Road, Thamakham, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000
5. Home Phutoey River Kwai Hotspring & Nature Resort (SHA Certified)
Located in Tha Sao, Sai Yok, this hotel is a popular choice for travellers. The hotel offers the highest degree of comfort in its individual rooms, which feature all the high-tech amenities one would expect. Moreover, as its name implies, the hotel has its own hot spring bath, as well as an outdoor pool.
Guests can also enjoy fishing nearby and traditional Thai massages on-site. And, for a bit of fun and exercise, the resort includes a tennis court and fitness centre. Those staying at the Home Phutoey River Kwai Hotspring & Nature Resort can definitely feel like they are off the beaten path with beautiful, natural surroundings of the River Kwai and accompanying scenery.
Facilities: Tennis court, fitness centre, spa, pool, bar, restaurants, hot springs bath, terrace
Pricing: 1,172 baht-3,479 baht
Address: 118 Moo 8, Tha Sao, Sai Yok, Sai Yok, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71150
Visitors to hotels in Kanchanburi can surely find a place to relax while watching the water from the riverbanks flow. Here, it is popular to take a book and lounge by the surrounding scenery with a cold drink. However, the city’s attractions are not to be missed as their historical significance can make it to one’s bucket list. Located at the source of the Mae Klong River, Kanchanaburi offers majestic views of bodies of water that define the peaceful area.
