Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19 | The Thaiger

Today Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 2 additional cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 3,033.

No further deaths have been confirmed today, leaving the accumulated toll at 56. No additional patients were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours, leaving the number of recovered patients at 2,857 cases.

The 2 new cases were the daughter and son in law of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient in Narathiwat (southern Thailand).

Dr Taweesilp says the 36 year old daughter, and her 42 year old husband, had taken care of the father who was admitted to a hospital in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province. The father had pneumonia and later tested positive for Covid-19.

“On May 8 the 2 were tested but the results came back negative. However, on May 14 they were tested again where the results were positive. No other personnel were reported living in the house.”

“The patient detection system was proving effective because many people were visiting hospitals to seek Covid-19 tests voluntarily in response to the government’s invitation for those with mild symptoms to be tested.”

Meanwhile, 9 Thais arriving back from London yesterday have presented with “high fever” and 3 more repatriates from Singapore have been placed “under investigation” for the coronavirus.

