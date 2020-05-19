Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19
Today Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 2 additional cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 3,033.
No further deaths have been confirmed today, leaving the accumulated toll at 56. No additional patients were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours, leaving the number of recovered patients at 2,857 cases.
The 2 new cases were the daughter and son in law of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient in Narathiwat (southern Thailand).
Dr Taweesilp says the 36 year old daughter, and her 42 year old husband, had taken care of the father who was admitted to a hospital in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province. The father had pneumonia and later tested positive for Covid-19.
“On May 8 the 2 were tested but the results came back negative. However, on May 14 they were tested again where the results were positive. No other personnel were reported living in the house.”
“The patient detection system was proving effective because many people were visiting hospitals to seek Covid-19 tests voluntarily in response to the government’s invitation for those with mild symptoms to be tested.”
Meanwhile, 9 Thais arriving back from London yesterday have presented with “high fever” and 3 more repatriates from Singapore have been placed “under investigation” for the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Sanook
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported today that pubs, bars and entertainment facilities would be permitted to reopen in the coming weeks if the regular count of new Covid-19 cases remains in single digits.
Dr Taweesilp has confirmed that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continues to improve and has dropped to single digits for the past 22 days.
“The CCSA will continue to assess the situation every 14 days and if the single digit trend continues, the reopening of “red” businesses (medium to high risk) is likely to come faster.”
He added, that everyone should keep their guard high to maintain the low infection rate, which would help everyday life to return to normal and boost customers’ confidence in “red” businesses.
And whilst the re-opening of bars and pubs will be welcome, businesses are wondering who will be be visiting them. Bars in the tourists strips of Bangkok, and in tourist locations like Pattaya and Phuket, will likely be running on empty until the tourists start flying back into the country.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Cabinet gives the green light for Thai Airways to file for bankruptcy
Today PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that the Cabinet approved the proposal from the Ministry of Transport that Thai Airways can file for bankruptcy at the Central Bankruptcy Court in order to be rehabilitated under the Bankruptcy Act.
“It was the best course to help the troubled airline back onto its feet. Under the rehabilitation plan, Thai Airways will not receive financial assistance from the government and its 20,000 staff will not be laid off. It was a difficult decision but it is in the national and public interest. With professional management, it will regain its strength. Staff will keep their jobs and it will be restructured. The court will decide the details.”
According to Nation Thailand, the premier declined to give details of the rehab plans, though the Cabinet has reportedly approved a plan by the Finance Ministry, the major shareholder in Thai Airways, to sell 3% of its shares in the carrier to the second largest shareholder The Vayupak Fund. The ministry currently holds 51% of the airline’s shares, while the Vayupak Fund owns around 15%, and the Government Savings Bank holds around 2.1%.
The carrier’s acting president said that airline “will not go bankrupt” but will carry out its rehabilitation plan effectively. Pending the rehabilitation process, Thai Airways will continue with its normal services.”
Thai Airways’ assets are estimated at 256 billion baht as of the end of last year, while its total debts stand at 245 billion baht, according to the SET (stock exchange of Thailand).
In 2018, Thai Airways International recorded a net loss of 11.6 billion baht and in 2019, 12 billion baht. The airline is forecast to lose 18 billion baht in the first half of this year, partly due to the impact of the international Covid-19 crisis.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Trial Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results – VIDEO
US biotech firm Moderna announced yesterday that its trial vaccine, the first to be tested on humans, appears to be safe and able to stimulate an immune response against Covid-19 infection, offering a glimmer of hope in the ongoing battle to contain the pandemic.
(Interview with trial patient below)
The initial findings, from the first 8 people to receive 2 doses of the experimental vaccine, will now be repeated in larger tests of hundreds, then thousands of people, to determine whether the vaccine can work in the real world. Moderna’s technology, which involves genetic material from the virus called mRNA, is new and has not yet produced any approved vaccine.
The news sent Moderna’s stock soaring by more than 25% and helped drive Wall Street to its best day in six weeks. Stocks were also lifted by statements from the Federal Reserve chairman that the central bank would continue to support the economy and markets.
With the weather warming and states rushing to lift lockdown restrictions, Americans are eager to “regain their freedom” to shop, go to the beach and enjoy bars and restaurants. But more than 1,000 people died of the virus most days last week in the US.
Vaccines are now seen as the best, perhaps the only hope of stopping or slowing a disease that has infected nearly 5 million people worldwide, killed 320,000 and locked down entire countries, paralysing their economies.
A multitude of companies and universities are rushing to create coronavirus vaccines, and several manufacturers, including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the Chinese company CanSino and the University of Oxford, which is working with AstraZeneca, have begun human trials.
Experts say it’s essential to develop multiple vaccines because the urgent global need for billions of doses will outstrip the production capacity of any single manufacturer.
SOURCE: The New York Times
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday
Cabinet gives the green light for Thai Airways to file for bankruptcy
Trial Covid-19 vaccine shows promising results – VIDEO
Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19
University lecturers suspended over sexual assault allegations
Mother leaves newborn in north east forest after giving birth
e-learning leaves many students locked out of new school term
“Amazing Trusted Thailand” – tourism rebrands
Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Push for chemical castration punishment for Thailand’s convicted sex offenders
Thai GDP drops nearly 2% in first quarter
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Young student busted for big crimes
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Fishing industry seeks 50,000 men amidst Covid-19 migrant exodus
Newborn found dead in southern Thailand university pond
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
