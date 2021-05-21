Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Spike in Chon Buri cases as 127 infections reported in migrant worker communities
The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported a big jump in Covid-19 cases today, with 127 new infections found among migrant workers. This is up from just 65 new cases yesterday. The Pattaya News reports that provincial health officials have been ramping up testing at workplaces in the province, which will account for the spike.
Of today’s 127 new cases, most are from a cluster at a factory, where 86 infections were found. A smaller outbreak was reported at a migrant worker camp, with 9 cases, while there are also cases of family transmission and 1 case of close contact with an infected patient from Bangkok.
Chon Buri officials are carrying out proactive mass testing at industrial estates and other “high-risk” work places where employees have contact with the general public. This includes supermarkets, on public transport, and in restaurants. So far, over 3,000 workers in these categories have been tested, with results pending. According to the Pattaya News, mass testing will continue at migrant worker camps and factories over the coming days.
Provincial officials are asking for the public to cooperate by staying home as much as possible and avoiding meeting with people from outside their own household. The Public Health Ministry says most patients are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Around 10%, primarily those with underlying conditions, have moderate or serious symptoms.
Meanwhile, in Pattaya, a mass vaccination campaign got underway yesterday, with the goal of vaccinating 20,000 people over 2 days. An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines are expected in June.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
2 police officers were shot and severely wounded in a gunfire exchange while executing a search warrant at a luxury home in Chon Buri’s Huayyai, just outside Pattaya. A gardener was mowing the lawn when a team of police arrived at the home. As soon as they knocked on the front door, a man inside fired shots from an upper floor of the home, the gardener says.
Police Captain Panthep Sriboonnak was shot in his shoulder, chest and stomach and is now in critical condition. The other officer, Greetha Thipnet, has a bullet wound on his leg.
Region 2 Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Officers, the Huayyai Police, and Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, were then called to the scene. The home was searched and officers found a firearm and 40 spent bullet cartridges. Blood was on the floor.
Police arrested the alleged shooter, 35 year old Jang Yang, from China, as well as five other Chinese nationals, a gardener and 2 housekeepers from Myanmar. Jang faces charges of attempted murder.
A report from the Bangkok Post says the police had a search warrant because “they were looking for evidence that a group of Chinese nationals who rented the house might be members of a mafia gang, as they seemed to be unusually rich.”
The home was located on a golf course and said to be valued at hundreds of millions of baht. Luxury vehicles, including a Porsche and Rolls Royce, were parked outside.
Police say they are still investigating and will release more information at a later time.
SOURCES: Pattaya News| Bangkok Post
Chon Buri
Elderly Chon Buri woman sets house on fire to thwart thieves
If an intruder breaks into your house, you have some options of how to react, but an old woman in Chon Buri discovered that maybe you shouldn’t respond by setting your house on fire. The old woman heard thieves trying to break into her house in the Hua Tanot sub-district of Panat Nikhom. She lives alone, and when she heard the break-in, she thought she could scare them away by turning on her gas stove and burning a few things from around the house.
The 77 year old woman said she wanted the burglars to know that, while she may be old, that doesn’t make her an easy target, and they wouldn’t get away with theft. She set the small fire and after she believed that she had scared the thieves off, she attempted to douse the flames with some water. But in her wooden house, the fire spread quickly and the whole house was soon engulfed in flames.
The woman fled her home and called the police and firefighters for help. Panat Nikhom Police were notified just after sundown and dispatched several fire engines to her house. They found the old woman waiting calmly outside for the police, seemingly unaffected by her entire 2-story home going up in flames. Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control and the house was essentially destroyed.
The story of a woman hearing thieves breaking into her home and scaring them off by setting her own house on fire may seem like a perfect example of “things going from bad to worse” but just wait, as this story goes from bad to worse to worst.
Police investigating the remains of her house and the local area couldn’t find any evidence of a break-in or robbers in the neighbourhood, though, given the state of the home, they clarified they were not denying the elderly woman’s claim. But, she was taken to the police station because, despite whatever her motivations were, burning down a house, even her own, is still arson and still a crime. A spokesman for Panat Nikhom Police confirmed that, pending investigation, the woman will face legal action as a result of the house fire.
So, if you hear someone breaking into your home, be careful, stay safe, and alert the police. But maybe don’t respond by setting your house on fire.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monks, police, health dept help Chon Buri Covid-19 success
Covid-19 infections have decreased significantly in Chon Buri province which was recently downgraded from the highest Covid-19 restriction zone, but what was the key to their success? Law enforcement and public health officials each have their own opinion, but a group of Buddhist monks that hosted a massive prayer session believe that they successfully prayed away the Coronavirus.
After receiving proper permissions and implementing strict Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing, over a hundred monks gathered in prayer activities at Wat Chai in South Pattaya. The event was meant to ward off Covid-19 infections through prayer, but also to help motivate the strongly Buddhist Thai people. Leaders of the prayers believe that the ceremony brought good karma and good luck to Pattaya City and Chon Buri province and was instrumental in the decline of Covid-19 in the area.
While the prayer group may have been an inspiration for residents, Pattaya City law enforcement had a different theory on why Coronavirus infections decreased. They believe their work in enforcing strict health and safety guidelines was the driving force behind the area’s success. Police closed entertainment venues, bars, and restaurants with drinking and stopped people from gathering on the beaches and in private homes, reducing the outbreak by curbing locations that normally drew a crowd where Covid-19 could easily spread.
Police have made multiple arrests during the past few weeks for people violating these strict bans, drawing frustration from critics angry at very small private functions and even beach gatherings of only a few people being broken up. But law enforcement believes the daily reminders and strict policing under threat of harsh penalty has hampered the ability of Covid-19 to spread.
From another perspective, officials from the Chon Buri Public Health Department believe that the province’s success in reducing Covid-19 infections comes from citizens working together to participate in health and safety measures. People wearing masks and socially distancing, avoiding crowds, following guidelines, even working from home when possible have helped to wrangle in Coronavirus spread.
Thousands of Covid-19 in Chon Buri tests every day focusing on high-risk sectors like public transportation, shopping centers, construction sites, and areas where people work closely with the public have helped to identify and isolate new cases. Mass vaccination is planned to begin tomorrow in hopes of reaching herd immunity by vaccinating 70% of the community before reopening international borders in October.
They say when all you have is a hammer every problem looks like a nail. The viewpoints and response to Covid-19 outbreaks in Chon Buri serves as a good example of different organisations each believing their work was the key to affecting positive change using the tools available to them.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
