Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Samples taken from Covid-19 patients in southern Thailand are being tested to check for the highly-contagious, so-called South African variant. Supphakit Siriluck from the Medical Science Department says so far, the variant has only been found in Narathiwat province, but samples from patients in Songkhla and Phatthalung are also being analysed.
Supphakit says that at the moment, the world is concerned about 5 different strains, named after the location where they were first reported. They are the British, South African, Brazilian, Indian, and Californian variants. Supphakit points out that Thailand has limited information on these variants and must do everything to prevent them entering or spreading in the Kingdom.
He adds that the South African, or B.1.351 variant, was first detected in Narathiwat at the weekend, after illegal immigrants in the Tak Bai district were found to be carrying it. What was 3 cases has now become 8, following the analysis of additional samples.
“This variant was only found in Tak Bai. The department has asked for more samples (from Covid-19 patients) in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla, and Phatthalung, to check for the variant. This variant is much more powerful than the British and Indian variants, because it has a stronger effect on the body and prior immunity from Covid-19 will not protect us against this variant. I am very worried that the vaccine might not be able to help.”
The Bangkok Post reports that 36 out of 62 infections reported at a construction camp in the Laksi district of the capital have been confirmed as the Indian variant.
Meanwhile, Supphakit says officials are checking all arrivals in state quarantine for newly-imported variants.
“Its first point of entry is likely to be in state quarantine so we are trying to investigate this group.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,455 new cases and 41 deaths
2,455 new Covid-19 cases and 41 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest fatality count since the start of the pandemic, were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. A total of 109,031 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1.
Out of the new infections, 479 were in Thai prisons. Thousands of inmates in around a dozen correctional institutions have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting authorities to consider releasing some inmates to reduce overcrowding and contain the spread of the virus.
More information will be released this afternoon during the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Thai industry body says government may miss vaccination target due to supply issues
The Thai government is being warned that ongoing issues with Covid-19 vaccine supply may cause it to miss its target of obtaining 10 million doses in June. The Federation of Thai Industries says the supply problems will impact the country’s vaccination rollout and is calling on the government to accelerate the process by allowing private companies to import doses from a variety of manufacturers. It adds that choice is important, given the risk of new variants.
The FTI’s warning comes after a number of hospitals confirmed they are suspending inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine as they are running out of doses or have already run out. The Public Health Minister has responded to supply concerns by insisting that additional doses will be delivered in time for the rollout to commence on June 7.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Supant Mongkolsuthree from the FTI says he hopes the supply issue is a temporary hiccup the government will be able to handle.
“We are especially worried about a shortage in June as the government plans to administer around 10 million doses a month.”
Boon Vanasin from the Thonburi Healthcare Group echoes the call for a greater choice of vaccines, adding that Thailand needs to avoid supply issues, given that other countries have already placed and paid for their orders in advance. He adds that such high demand globally means the Thai government must allow private companies to import vaccines for their workers. If not, he points out that the country risks missing its vaccination target.
“Thailand may eventually miss its goal to administer 150 million doses. It’s difficult to see how vaccinations will cover 50 million people by December.”
Meanwhile, the government has extended the period between doses 1 and 2 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has increased from 10 weeks to 16 weeks. Officials insist the extended period between doses will not affect immunity.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Health Minister insists AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered on time
The required doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be ready for the government’s June 7 rollout. So says Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in response to concerns over supply issues. A number of hospitals have already suspended use of the vaccine, due to low or no supplies.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin met with representatives from AstraZeneca yesterday and says he has received updated information, following what he describes as positive talks. He says AstraZeneca will deliver doses of their vaccine every month, but has not given an exact date for when the first batch might arrive.
“What we can say right now is that the company will be able to send its vaccine continuously every month. The amount will be based on discussions between the company and the Department of Disease Control. We can’t say the exact date we will get our first delivery from the company but we are confident that it will be ready by June 7.”
So far, AstraZeneca has delivered around 100,000 doses to Thailand, following a special request from the government in February. The pharmaceutical giant has confirmed to the Bangkok Post that it will be able to deliver additional doses next month. An AstraZeneca representative says a new supply chain for the Kingdom is nearly complete and will help to deliver supplies in Southeast Asia. The company says rigorous checks, including more than 60 different tests and reviews, apply to every batch to ensure it meets the company’s standards.
“We are currently waiting for the final reviews from the first batch of our Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand. We expect to have more information this week and to update the government of Thailand on a delivery schedule immediately afterwards. Ensuring the fastest high-quality production of the vaccine is our single most critical focus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
