97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19 | The Thaiger

And now for the good news …

A 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao, Phuket, has been discharged from hospital, having recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The news was shared on social media by Nattapon Chueasaman who credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.

Bang Tao and Patong currently have the highest number of infections on the island, by far. Thai Residents reports that the unidentified woman is case number 188 in Phuket and shared a home with case number 174.

After showing symptoms of the disease and testing positive on April 14, she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Netizens around the country are now applauding the woman’s full recovery and return home.

Photo: Nattapon Chueasaman / Facebook

In his Facebook post, Nattapon urges people not to fear those infected with the Covid-19 virus but to safeguard against infection by following the recommended advice, including practicing social distancing.

He adds that, thanks to the hard work of the country’s healthcare professionals, most people are coming out the other side of the illness alive, and able to return home and back to (some degree of) normality.

We wish her many more years of health and happiness.

SOURCE: Thai Residents