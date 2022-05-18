Trichada
Experienced developer goes bigger and better
Urban dwellers are now looking to escape to spacious villas offering unparalleled luxury as global tourism slowly comes to life and Thailand’s border gradually opens up. Phuket, an island home to Thailand’s most luxurious and beautiful villas, captures many eyeballs. Let’s talk about one of Phuket’s most experienced developers, Trichada’s new project- Trichada Breeze. Just three weeks into the soft launch of the brand new project, half of the units (9 out of 18) have been snapped up. But, just why are the villas selling like hotcakes?
Trichada’s runaway success
Trichada is a proven developer with more than 20 years of experience in development under its belt. Three projects, accumulating to 75 outstanding villas launched consecutively, have been sold out, are completed and are occupied by satisfied residents. Trichada has recently launched its brand new yet better project- Trichada Breeze. Trichada Breeze has everything its triumphant predecessors have and more!
Bigger and better
According to FazWaz Insights, the 3-4 bedroom villas are becoming a favourite among potential buyers in 2022. The surge in interest is due to the increase in multigenerational living and the search for work from home spaces. So, Trichada is delivering exactly what the buyers are looking for in its next big project: Trichada Breeze, which is better and bigger.
Trichada Breeze has two units: 11 Type-A villas (575-678 SQM) and 7 Type-B villas (346-448 SQM). The smallest Type-A and Type-B units per in Trichada Breeze are bigger than the largest units in all previous projects. So generally, the units have larger plot sizes for the bedrooms, socialising space, covered outdoor seating, carport and swimming pool. The new project also maintains the same immaculate tropical-Thai-style feel and look as the previous villas. Moreover, it also boasts beautiful and state-of-the-art built-in furniture. More units in addition to the 18 units are coming soon in Phase 2 as well, so stay tuned!
Highly sought after location.
Trichada Breeze is set in the same areas as the previous projects. It is located in Soi Pasak 13 in Cherngtalay on Phuket’s West Coast, a coveted neighbourhood. In fact, 22.25% of potential property buyers inquired about Cherngtalay, surpassing inquiries on other popular locations in Phuket, such as Rawai or Patong, according to the FazWaz Insights. So, why is Cherntalay getting all the attention? It is because of its excellent accessibility to beaches and leisure facilities such as world-class restaurants, a golf course and an activity-packed water and recreation park. The villas are also only 20 minutes drive away from the airport and 10 minutes drive to the well-known UWC International school.
Exponential project growth
In addition to tending for vacation and residency purposes, Trichada is also an excellent option for those looking to invest. On top of following a secure existing ownership structure, the value of the project has shown exponential growth due to its location and development in surrounding areas. The units sold in the previous projects have risen over 50% in value in just six years, making Trichada Breeze a worthwhile investment option.
Given Trichada Breeze’s outstanding location, plot size, and exponential growth prospects, it’s no wonder why eager buyers got their hands on half the villas already. Not to mention, just in the first three weeks of the soft launching. So, do not miss out on Trichada’s best project to date!
For more information on Trichada Breeze click HERE.
If you want information regarding buying, selling, investing or renting properties in Thailand, you can always seek professional advice from Thaiger Property.
Sponsored
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Teenagers assault family car in central Thailand, injuring 3 year old
Demonstrators storm UN building to protest NPO law
Thailand News Today | Govt announces 3.2-trillion-baht spending bill
The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket
Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket
Malaysia’s biggest ever Thai festival “Think Thailand” has begun
Kasikornbank bank buys 67% of Indonesian bank, Bank Maspion
12 people exposed to monkeypox at BKK show no signs of symptoms
Bangkok’s Bang Khun Tien district offers free sanitary pads to students
4 year old drowns in pool at Chon Buri villa
Higher school dropouts due to poor subsidy
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Animal imports restricted until monkeypox measures implemented
Chadchart’s commitment to purging the metropolis of corruption
UPDATE: Compensation promised after teenage passenger killed in police chase
Chon Buri gunman shoots 3 people “because he was slapped in the face”
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
AirAsia plane lands on wrong runway in Bangkok
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Disability rights activist jailed for shaming a motorist parked in a disabled bay
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
American cruise company looking for 1,000 Thai service staff
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Crime4 days ago
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
- Opinion2 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Crime22 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Crime4 days ago
Man threatens PM Prayut’s daughters on Twitter, sentenced to 5 years in prison
- Crime18 hours ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- Economy4 days ago
Thailand to borrow 20 billion baht to maintain fuel subsidies
- Cannabis4 days ago
Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health
Recent comments: