The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun

Lockdown is over, borders reopen, and restrictions are eased — it’s time to enjoy Phuket’s lively nightlife again. After all, a trip to Phuket is never complete without having fun at at least one or two of the island’s lively nightclubs. When the sun sets, the island comes to life as party animals come out to play. Nothing beats the throbbing feeling that a nightclub can provide you after a day well spent enjoying the sun at the beach or discovering other things in Phuket. But with so many options, it might be difficult to determine which one is worth your time and effort. So, to help you narrow down your options, here are our top selections of the best nightclubs in Phuket.

1. Illuzion Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 20:30 – 23:00

Address: 31 Thanon Bangla, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150

One of Phuket’s most spectacular nightclubs is Illuzion. This nightclub has long been known as the go-to destination for partying on the island because it provides top-notch entertainment and well-known local and worldwide DJs. Illuzion is enormous, with hundreds of VIP tables and room for up to 5,000 standing people. Any kind of event can be held there. As soon as you walk inside the club, the incredible sound and lighting system immediately draws you in.

2. Sugar Club Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 21:00 – 04:00

Address: 70/3 Bangla road Patong Kathu Phuket 83150

The Sugar Club on Bangla Road in Patong Beach is among the best nightclubs in Phuket. It’s a high-end hip-hop nightclub with live DJs which frequently hosts well-known worldwide performers including Lil Yachty, Baby Yu, Rae Sremmurd, and Fatfingaz. You can be guaranteed to have a fantastic time here because of the great stage and strong sound system. Get wild on the dance floor or find a spot near the mezzanines to get a good look at the main stage.

3. Tiger Nightclub

Opening hours: Daily, 21:00 – 04:00

Address: 198, 4 Thanon Bangla, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Tiger Disco in Bangla Road is a popular spot to party among locals, tourists, and expats alike. It’s one of the biggest, busiest, and loudest nightclubs in Phuket. The interior is filled with giant statues of tigers, snakes, and a range of other animals. Furthermore, it features spectacular sound and light systems, so you can expect to experience an impressive laser show. You’ll notice the lights, the mix of techno and hip hop music, and the statues from afar.

As you walk into the first floor, you’ll find various bar counters with friendly staff who’ll keep you drinking as long as possible. Head upstairs to enter the main Tiger Disco, where you can party and dance the night away until 04:00.

4. Barfunk Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 22:00 – 2:00

Address:11 Thanon Bangla, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Looking for something truly energetic? Head to Barfunk Phuket on Bangla Road. Barfunk is offering up a whole range of crowd-pleasing events. We’re talking about regular DJ nights, live performances, and aerial shows on its vibrant dance floor every night of the week. Furthermore, the nightclub provides a wide range of drinks, including cocktails, beers, whisky, liqueurs, wine, and more. Friendly staff, delicious cocktails, and great music — partying in Phuket will never get better than this.

5. Paradise Beach

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 19:00 (or until late during moon festivals)

Address: 109, Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

Paradise Beach Club is a gigantic party spot on an isolated bay near Patong, Paradise Beach. It sits right on the sand, featuring sun loungers, a volleyball court, several shops, and restaurants. It’s technically a beach club, but at night, it turns into a lively party venue. It celebrates the phases of the moon, like the full-moon parties you usually find in Koh Phangan, along with the new moon and half-moon parties. During these party nights, you can enjoy a beach barbeque and excellent drinks while DJs perform on a stage amidst fire shows. It’s definitely unique, and you won’t find anything similar on the island.

Whether you enjoy Hip-Hop, EDM, or party pop, a fantastic time is pretty much guaranteed at these fantastic nightclubs.

