Travel
Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
Going on a trip to Thailand with your kids? Don’t worry, there are many fun family-friendly activities to enjoy. Even taking a trip to the local shopping mall will provide family-friendly activities for children while parents shop. At many of Thailand’s large mega malls, there is usually an arcade or children’s event that keeps little ones entertained.
In big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, family-friendly activities are plentiful. From beautiful parks to free children activity museums, finding something to do that’s appropriate for kids isn’t hard. And, if you are in the south, Thailand’s majestic beaches will certainly serve as a backdrop for some family fun in the sun.
1. Bangkok
What is more exciting than visiting Thailand’s capital and finding a plethora of activities? Well, finding activities for the whole family, of course! Bangkok, clearly, is the mecca of amazing experiences for the family looking for some organised fun. Families can plan an entire trip to Bangkok and never run out of things to do in this vibrant and cosmopolitan city. Dream World and Safari World are one of the most popular activities for children, as well as the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World. But, of course, there’s more than just these adventures that will keep your young ones entertained.
The capital has many free parks, featuring children’s playground equipment and some, like Lumpini, have monitor lizards! Surely to catch your little one’s attention, such parks offer cycling, picnics, and other activities. Families can also take a ride on a long-tail boat through one of the many khlongs, or canals, in Thonburi. Buddhist temples, such as the Grand Palace, are also an amazing cultural experience that is sure to delight the whole family. Free museums are also available, such as the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Museum of Siam for a bit of light and fun education along the way. One thing’s for sure, Bangkok doesn’t disappoint when it comes to family-friendly activities.
2. Phuket
As Thailand’s largest island, Phuket’s beautiful beaches aren’t the only thing that families can enjoy, It features Andamanda Water Park and the Phuket Aquarium as some of its larger attractions. Go-karting, wakeboarding, wildlife-spotting, sports activities, and other things make this island a winner for families. The Trickeye Museum and Baan Teelanka Upside House are also fun options with exciting photo ops.
Siam Niramit and Phuket FantaSea also offer more cultural experiences for the whole family. Moreover, if you decide to stay in Phuket, you may take advantage of the family-friendly resorts. Here, kids can enjoy their own pool. While parents can take advantage of nanny services. Regardless of the activities, you find on this resort island, there is surely something to keep everyone entertained on your visit.
3. Krabi
Much like Phuket, Krabi’s beautiful beaches and lush islands are a great choice for families wanting a bit of an outdoor adventure. With boat trips offered to many of its islands, like Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, a fun water ride is just what kids want. If the family is looking to relax after a day of sightseeing, Railay Beach and Ao Nang Beach offer sandy, white shores, with plenty of room for your beach towels.
Ao Nam Outdoor Aquarium is another great place to learn more about the ocean, as well as spending a day at Khao Phanom Bencha National Park. Thung Teo Forest Natural Park is another attraction where families can go hiking or cool off in the hot springs or waterfalls. For a bit of culture, try out Susan Hoi for prehistoric landscapes, as well as the beautiful temples along the way. Krabi, clearly, is meant for fun, and the family can all play together!
4. Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai is considered the capital of northern Thailand as it resembles a much more laid-back, family-friendly city. The area is set against a natural backdrop, offering plenty of activities for families who love the great outdoors. Families can even take advantage of jungle trekking by contacting many of the area’s operators. With incredible views of hills and waterfalls, taking part in the natural delights of the city can bring loads of clean fun.
Rafting, kayaking, and ziplining can also be found in Chiang Mai, as well as enjoying activities at Chiang Mai X Centre. But, perhaps, one of the coolest things in which to see, is the many ethical elephant sanctuaries. These sanctuaries offer an emotional connection to the many elephants who have been saved from a lifetime of hard labour. The Chiang Mai Zoo also can be visited, along with the Siam Insect Zoo, for those who like such things. Lastly, taking a trip to the ethnic hill tribes can also provide a bit of education, while buying souvenirs helps support the displaced families. Don’t forget, however, to stock up on everything at the Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, which surely is an experience all in itself!
5. Kanchanaburi
Kanchanaburi is in the western part of Thailand, offering a quaint, more local riverside experience. With amazing nature and fascinating historical bits, the province features the Death Railway, along the famous River Khwai. Kids are surely to be excited about taking a scenic ride along the railway while learning a bit about the area’s history. The province also features glistening waterfalls like Sai Yok Noi and Erawan National Park, which are some of the areas’ most famous attributes.
Families can explore caves filled with rock formations and trek through jungles. Ethical elephant camps are also featured in the province, where visitors contribute to their care by purchasing tickets. Although there are many types of accommodations available, staying the night on a floating raft house is sure to make it to your photo albums. Temples like Wat Tham Sua, water parks, and a huge raintree in Dan Makham Tia District are other ideas for family-friendly fun in this beautiful province.
6. Chiang Rai
Often thought of as a miniature Chiang Mai, this province is even more of an off-the-beaten-track type of experience that offers opportunities to take in the natural environment. With natural springs and geysers, as well as the pristine, gleaming White Temple, or Wat Rong Khun, travellers can be sure to enjoy some unique sightseeing.
Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbour, Chiang Rai is perfect for families who like an adventure in a slower-paced environment. With jungle trekking and hill tribe families, trips are up to you and how you want to design them. Chiang Rai also hosts the Golden Triangle, in which Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet. To top it all off, families can opt to stay in a rustic homestay or cute guesthouse, to sample the Thai way of life.
7. Prachuap Khiri Khan
This province, located between the south of Thailand and Bangkok, is most noted for its seaside town of Hua Hin. With many expats and no shortage of accommodations, people of all ages can enjoy the surrounding sights at the comfort of a home base. Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle and Black Mountain Water Park offer a refresher day from the tropical climate.
Locals and tourists can get close to dusky leaf monkeys at Khao Lommuak, who will kindly accept food from the palm of their hands. Kids, surely, will love that the leaf monkeys’ babies are a bright yellow in colour! A boat ride to Khao Sam Roi Yod National Park is also something to experience, along with the diverse park itself. Here, your family can take an elephant-spotting trip to Kui Buri National Park, with an almost 99% chance of being able to see the large creatures.
8. Trat
Trat is one of the southern provinces, boasting many idyllic islands with stunning beaches. Situated along the Gulf of Thailand and near the border with Cambodia, the area is most famous for its tourist-laden island of Koh Chang. Here, you will find white-sand beaches, with a surrounding jungle-clad interior. Kids can enjoy bird farms, and other animal sightings along with some cultural sites as well.
Neighbouring Koh Mak is also another island that has a more remote and serene atmosphere, with lots of family-friendly activities. The entire family can take part in swimming and sunbathing in a moment of relaxation. The island has snorkelling and boat trips to see even more of the marine area, surely delighting those wanting to connect more with nature. And, a bit of history can be seen at the Ao Salat sea gipsy community in the neighbouring island of Koh Kut. Here, the family can see what it is like to live, what is likely to be, a totally different way of life. And, the entire experience features an exceptionally fresh seafood dining experience!
9. Nakhon Ratchasima
As Thailand’s largest province its located in the northeast. Nakhon Ratchasima is famous for being home to the country’s first national park. Khao Yai National Park is, perhaps, the most popular out of all the national parks. Due to its features including a wide array of wildlife, flora and fauna. The park’s main features are easily accessible by road and offer trails for people of all abilities. Thus, it offers plenty of family-friendly activities.
Waterfalls and lookout points certainly add to its authenticity, while taking part in an overnight camping experience is sure to delight the entire family. Other attractions include the working Farm Chokchai, which features a wild west type of atmosphere. The adventure park of Thongsomboon Club is also worth visiting. Moreover, the Scenic World waterpark is sure to help your family cool off after a long day of trekking!
10. Chon Buri
The eastern side of the Gulf of Thailand features this adventurous province, which hosts the world’s famous town of Pattaya. Although this may not be a place for families at night. It does host a lot of family activities during the day. Beaches, nearby islands, and a large selection of water sports are the more family-friendly activities you can find, as well as the famous Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!
Other sites include the majestic Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which features huge hippos and tiger feeding. The Chonburi Flight of the Gibbon is another exciting eco-adventure that is fun for the entire family. For more of a relaxing experience, try visiting the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, in which its mere fragrance can put your body at ease. With beautiful flowers, water, and statue features, a bird zone and petting zoo is sure to impress your kids. The province has a variety of water parks. Along with floating markets and the Underwater World exhibit, where the littles can learn more about the ocean.
Your family is sure to find something amazing in Thailand, as every area offers its own unique, enchanting culture. From shopping malls to the highly-respected elephant sanctuaries, travelling around the country offers one of the most delightful experiences.
With a great combination of indoor and outdoor activities. Tourists can be sure to see the best of both worlds while cooling off from a hot day at one of Thailand’s pristine beaches. Whether you want a city-like feel or a beachside holiday. Thailand’s culture and hospitality are unparalleled, making visitors feel genuinely welcomed.
