PGA, DP World and LIV Golf merge, creating global golf entity

In a groundbreaking move, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Saudi-backed LIV Golf have announced plans to merge operations, creating a new global golf entity. This marks a pivotal moment in the sport’s history, ending two years of litigation between the parties.

The US-based PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour revealed their intention to form a new collectively owned, for-profit entity, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) providing capital investment. The precise structure and name of the merged entity have yet to be disclosed, but Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s PIF, will chair the board, while PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan will serve as CEO.

The deal allows LIV Golf players to reapply for membership on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after the 2023 season. Each tour will retain responsibility for its own operations, including site selection, tournament operations, and rules enforcement.

LIV Golf, funded by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, emerged as a rival circuit in 2022, attracting high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith. The PGA Tour had suspended members who participated in LIV tournaments without permission, and the DP World Tour had imposed fines on players. Monahan had previously criticised golfers for joining LIV Golf, accusing them of helping the Saudi regime “sportswash” their reputation.

The announcement of the merger has been met with mixed reactions. Many PGA Tour players expressed disappointment at being kept in the dark about the deal, while Amnesty International called it “more evidence of the onward march of Saudi sportswashing.” However, six-time major winner Mickelson praised the development as an “awesome day.”

The finalisation of the deal remains uncertain, as it is still a “framework” that requires approval from the PGA Tour’s policy board. No details have been provided on how the agreement will affect the current competitive golf landscape, including eligibility for this year’s Ryder Cup. The parties will work in the coming months to finalise the terms of the merger.