Third complaint against suspended ex-Labour MP over inappropriate behaviour

A third formal complaint has surfaced against former Labour MP Geraint Davies, who was recently suspended due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Davies, who has represented Swansea West since 1997, was suspended by the Labour Party after several accusations emerged in the media. While he denies the claims, two women have already lodged formal complaints, and it is now understood that a third complaint has been submitted.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer expressed his determination to address sexual harassment within the party. Before the news of the third complaint broke, Starmer encouraged anyone with concerns, allegations, or information to come forward and assured them of support in getting to the bottom of the issue. He also highlighted the changes made to the party’s processes to give people confidence in coming forward.

Davies was administratively suspended from the Labour Party following a report by Politico that detailed “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.” The 63-year-old politician has denied these claims, stating that he does not recognise the allegations or know who made them. He added that if he had unintentionally caused offence to anyone, he would be sorry, as it is essential to maintain an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.

In response to the allegations against Davies, a Labour Party spokesperson urged anyone with a complaint to come forward, ensuring a swift and thorough investigation and appropriate action. The party has also made a range of support available to complainants, providing confidence and confidential guidance throughout the disciplinary process.