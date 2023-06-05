Ofcom dismisses complaints over Bridgerton star’s ‘terribly white’ balcony remark

The broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, has decided not to take action over a comment made by Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh during ITV’s live coverage of the King’s coronation celebrations on May 6. The 60-year-old actress remarked on the “terribly white” appearance of the Buckingham Palace balcony as the royal family waved to the crowds. Ofcom received 8,371 complaints from viewers about Andoh’s comment but concluded that it was a personal observation and part of a broader discussion on diversity-related topics.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “While we understand some viewers had strong feelings about this comment, after careful consideration we have concluded that the comment was a personal observation which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and which contained a range of viewpoints.” The regulator also took into account the right to freedom of expression for broadcasters and guests.

Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury in the popular Netflix series, issued a statement in May addressing the controversy. She noted that the King had made a “loving prayer, reflecting his wide embrace of the rich diverse peoples celebrating his coronation” during the service at Westminster Abbey. Andoh added: “Sitting in the warmth of that intentionally wide embrace, I was simply caught by the visual shift on the balcony – not a particularly original observation.”

She expressed that there was no intention to upset anyone and continued to celebrate the King’s dedication to the Prince’s Trust charity, his love for the arts, and his care for all faiths and the environment. The King’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey was watched by 18.8 million viewers in the UK, according to ratings provided by the research organisation Barb.