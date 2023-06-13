Nottingham roads closed, trams suspended amid major police incident

Nottingham has experienced a “major incident” that has led to the closure of several roads across the city. Nottinghamshire Police, along with other emergency services, are attending to an “ongoing serious incident” in various locations. As a result, the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network has suspended all services due to the “major police incidents around the city and suburbs.”

Follow us on :













Among the areas where emergency services are present is the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street. Additional road closures include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

A statement from the police said: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated. We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”