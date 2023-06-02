Missing dog found in ambulance 50 miles from home after 8 months

A Cocker Spaniel named Jazz, who had been missing for eight months, was discovered 50 miles away from her home in Powys, mid-Wales, inside an ambulance. The dog’s owner, Emma Darling, 45 years old, had been searching tirelessly for her pet since she vanished. Emma had contacted Petlog, the UK’s largest pet microchip database, her local vets, put up posters, and shared social media appeals in her efforts to find Jazz.

Eight months after Jazz’s disappearance, Emma received a call from a veterinary practice in Wolverhampton, over 50 miles from her home. An ambulance worker had discovered the black Cocker Spaniel in the back of an ambulance during a shift and brought her to the practice. The dog’s microchip confirmed her identity, leading to a joyful reunion between Jazz and her family.

Emma expressed her gratitude to the ambulance worker, Alex, who cared for Jazz after finding her. Alex took Jazz home, bathed her, and looked after her until the veterinary practice opened the following day. It is believed that Jazz may have been abandoned near a canal, as her coat was wet and covered in algae.

Microchipping pets is a legal requirement for dogs in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, and will be required for cats in England starting next summer. Bill Lambert, a spokesperson for Petlog, which is operated by The Kennel Club, emphasised the importance of microchipping pets and keeping their information up to date. He stated that not all missing pet stories have a happy ending like Jazz and Emma’s, and urged owners to take the necessary steps to increase the chances of reuniting with their lost pets.