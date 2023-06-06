Man charged in cyclist Mark Cavendish’s armed robbery ordeal

An individual has been charged in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at the residence of renowned cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta in the Ongar area of Essex on November 27, 2021. During the break-in, Cavendish was violently assaulted and threatened in front of his family members. Among the stolen items were a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two watches.

Jo Jobson, 26 years old and of no fixed address, faces two counts of robbery charges. Additionally, he has been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm in connection with a separate incident that took place in July 2022. Jobson is scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Essex Police are still searching for George Goddard, another individual they wish to question as part of their investigation. Goddard is from Loughton in Essex and is believed to have connections across east London.

Follow us on :













In February, Romario Henry, 31 years old from Lewisham in south-east London, and Ali Sesay, 28 years old from Rainham in Kent, were imprisoned in connection with the robbery at Cavendish’s home. Henry, convicted of two counts of robbery, received a 15-year prison sentence, while Sesay, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was sentenced to 12 years.

At the time of the robbery, Cavendish, who shares the record for the most stage victories in the Tour de France, was recuperating from broken ribs sustained in a cycling accident. The stolen watches, both Richard Mille, were valued at £400,000 and £300,000.