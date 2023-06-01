Labour MP suspended amid claims of boasting about bringing sex workers to Commons

Allegations of sexual harassment have led to the suspension of a Labour MP, who has been accused of bringing sex workers into parliament for drinks by two of his colleagues. A Labour MP and a Labour peer informed Sky News that it was common knowledge in Westminster that Geraint Davies would take women to one of the Commons’ bars and display them on the terrace outside. Additionally, a former parliamentary staffer claimed that Davies made inappropriate advances towards her during her time as a young researcher in the early 2000s, including sexual comments and inappropriate touching. She said he only stopped after she threatened to report him.

Another Labour MP mentioned she had heard numerous complaints from women regarding Davies’ behaviour, saying he made her feel uncomfortable over the years by standing too close and behaving strangely. The allegations against Davies first appeared in an article from Politico. While he has not responded to Sky News’ requests for a statement, he told Politico: “I don’t recognise the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament.”

Davies added, “If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.” The Labour Party has suspended Davies and encouraged those affected by his behaviour to file a formal complaint to facilitate an investigation. However, Sky News discovered that the party’s whips’ office, responsible for Labour MPs’ welfare, had been informed of the allegations months ago.

Follow us on :













One Labour MP told Sky News after Davies’ suspension that he would “openly boast about bringing escorts and prostitutes onto the terrace and show them off.” The MP claimed that party officials had warned Davies to stop, but no formal complaints had been lodged against him, adding, “They can’t take any action over hearsay.” A Labour peer from the House of Lords supported these claims, having seen Davies with young women on the terrace and mentioning that there was always talk of him favouring Eastern Europeans.

The MP described Davies, who represents Swansea West, as a “wrong ‘un” and “a sleazy man,” saying he would look people up and down, make lewd comments, and touch them around the waist when approaching them from behind. The MP and their colleagues expressed relief that the allegations had come to light, stating, “It is something he does to everyone. It is not unusual; it is just the pattern of his behaviour.” They also mentioned that new people were often warned not to be alone with Davies and to stay away from him. However, the MP expressed sympathy for party officials, who they believed could not act without formal complaints being made.