King to relinquish £1.2m Welsh farmhouse, Llwynywermod estate

The King has decided to relinquish his residence at Llwynywermod, a farmhouse situated near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, on the outskirts of the Brecon Beacons. The property, which was purchased for £1.2 million in 2007 through the Duchy of Cornwall, served as a base for the monarch during his time as the Prince of Wales. However, since the title has now been passed on to his son, Prince William, the King will no longer require the residence.

Although royal sources cited by The Telegraph claim that the King remains deeply passionate about Wales, it is unlikely that he will be able to utilise the property in the same manner as before. The farmhouse and its surrounding crumbling farm buildings were restored using traditional techniques and local materials by skilled Welsh craftsmen. The King also planted various climbers, such as Albertine roses, jasmine, and honeysuckle, along the walls of the property, and six English field maples from the avenue of trees at Prince William and Kate’s 2011 wedding were relocated to the Welsh retreat.

The future of the King’s numerous properties, including Highgrove, Birkhall, Clarence House, Sandringham, Balmoral, and official residences like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, is currently under review by the monarch and his aides. It is possible that some of these properties may be opened to the public to generate income. Llwynywermod, which is set on a 192-acre estate, has been rented by the King since the Duchy of Cornwall and its £23 million annual income were transferred to Prince William. The lease on the property is set to expire this summer, but the King reportedly informed the Duchy earlier this year of his intention to give up the residence.

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales told The Telegraph that the King has no plans to establish a new home in Wales, opting instead to stay in hotels to support the local economy.