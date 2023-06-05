Holly Willoughby addresses Schofield’s exit on emotional This Morning return

Holly Willoughby expressed her feelings of disappointment and concern during her first appearance on This Morning since the resignation of her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, over a relationship with a younger man. The 42-year-old presenter delivered an emotional statement addressing the situation, stating that she and the show’s team had given their love and support to someone who wasn’t being truthful.

Schofield, aged 61, stepped down from ITV last month due to the controversy surrounding his relationship with a 20-year-old man who also worked on the show. Willoughby acknowledged that viewers would have questions and emphasized the impact the situation had on everyone involved, including Schofield’s mental health. She expressed a desire for healing and well-being for all parties.

Willoughby also looked forward to a “new chapter” for This Morning, thanking viewers for their support and expressing hope that the show’s team could find strength in each other. She mentioned her fellow presenters, Josie Gibson, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, and Craig Doyle, who will be co-hosting the show with her.

In a statement last week, Willoughby revealed that she had asked Schofield about the relationship when reports first surfaced, and he had denied it. She expressed hurt at discovering that this was not the truth. Schofield has since given interviews insisting that Willoughby did not know about the affair and that he had reached out to her, but she had not responded.

ITV has announced an external review of the situation, led by a barrister. The This Morning team hopes to draw a clear line between the show and its former star, focusing on moving forward with a new chapter.