Elton John promises surprises, unique setlist at final UK gig

Elton John, 76 years old, has revealed plans to include special guests and a unique setlist for his final UK performance at the Glastonbury Festival next month, while also expressing his feelings of intimidation about headlining the renowned event. The legendary singer is set to close the festival on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, on June 25.

In a recent conversation with BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills, Elton John shared details about his upcoming performance, referring to the prestigious festival as the “crème de la crème.” He stated that Glastonbury’s timing was perfect and that it was a wonderful way to “sign off” in England.

Elton John admitted to feeling “a little intimidated” by the event, as he has never attended or performed at the festival before. He also disclosed that his Glastonbury set would feature surprise guests and a significantly different setlist compared to the rest of his farewell tour.

In December 2022, Elton John was announced as the first headliner for the festival. Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis expressed her excitement about the iconic singer’s debut appearance at the event, stating that it would be the “mother of all send-offs” as the final UK show of his last-ever tour.

Although it is difficult to predict the exact songs Elton John will perform at Glastonbury, some of his recent performances during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour might offer some clues. The singer’s 300-plus date worldwide tour is set to conclude this summer, marking his retirement from touring after more than five decades on the road.

Elton John expressed his gratitude to his British fans, stating they have been “beyond brilliant” and supported him through the highs and lows of his career. He also praised Glastonbury’s support for emerging talent, noting that the festival has often been cited as a pivotal moment in launching the careers of new artists he has spoken to on his radio show.