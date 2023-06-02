Dame Elan Closs Stephens named BBC acting chair after Sharp’s resignation

Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been named the acting chairwoman of the BBC following the resignation of Richard Sharp. Sharp stepped down earlier this year due to breaking rules surrounding his dealings with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to his appointment. Dame Elan is set to lead the BBC board from June 27 for a 12-month period or until a new permanent chair is appointed, whichever comes first. She expressed that her new role is “a huge honour.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer appointed Dame Elan, stating she had “the unanimous support of the board” and would “provide stability in the leadership of the BBC.” Sharp resigned in April after a report revealed he created an appearance of a conflict of interest by not fully disclosing his knowledge of Johnson’s personal finances. His position came under scrutiny when it was discovered he attempted to secure a high-level government meeting for a businessman offering financial assistance to the former prime minister.

Dame Elan has been part of the BBC’s governing body since 2010, initially serving as the member for Wales when it was the BBC Trust. She continued as the Welsh member of the BBC Board and held the position of chairwoman of the Wales committee. From 2019 to 2022, she also served as the chairwoman of the BBC’s commercial subsidiary.