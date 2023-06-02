Boris Johnson bypasses government, submits unredacted COVID inquiry data

In a recent development, Boris Johnson has decided to provide all available WhatsApp messages and diaries directly to the COVID inquiry, bypassing the government’s legal challenge against the order. Initially, the former prime minister had submitted the information to the Cabinet Office, which refused to comply with the inquiry’s demand for unredacted material.

This move by Johnson signifies a departure from the government’s stance, which has been actively contesting the order to hand over the material. The COVID inquiry aims to examine the handling of the pandemic and the response by various authorities, including the government.

The decision to provide the messages and diaries directly to the inquiry demonstrates Johnson’s commitment to transparency and cooperation with the investigation. This move is expected to contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the events and decisions during the pandemic.