Russia blamed for Ukraine dam collapse causing floods and $5m Japanese aid

The Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine has sparked a heated debate over responsibility, with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pointing the finger at Russia. According to Borrell, the dam was destroyed by explosives placed in the turbine areas, which are under Russian control. The New York Times cited an unnamed US official who claimed that US spy satellites detected a significant explosion at the dam before its collapse.

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, released an audio clip of an alleged conversation between Russian military personnel discussing the dam explosion and the involvement of a Russian sabotage team. The collapse has led to at least five deaths, with floodwater levels in southern Ukraine beginning to fall. Japan has pledged to provide $5 million in emergency humanitarian aid following the disaster.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg accused Russia of “ecocide” in causing the dam collapse, while Russia countered by accusing Ukrainian forces of shelling that killed citizens affected by the flooding. The situation has escalated tensions between the two countries, with Russian President Vladimir Putin stating that Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces has been unsuccessful. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the heroism of his armed forces amid reports of intensified fighting in the east and south.

In response to the situation, the US Department of Defense announced an additional $2.1 billion military package for Ukraine, including air defence systems, missiles, and other munitions. Belgium has also pledged to supply Ukraine with 105mm artillery rounds worth €32.4 million ($35 million).

Iceland has announced plans to suspend embassy operations in Moscow from August 1, citing an “all-time low” level of commercial, cultural, and political relations between the two countries. In a show of support for Ukraine, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour eight cities across Europe and the UK for the second summer in a row.