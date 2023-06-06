China plans AI regulation after Elon Musk’s productive discussions

A delivery man walks past a Tesla showroom in Beijing, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. China's commerce minister met Tesla Ltd. CEO Elon Musk on May 31 and promised to support the development of foreign companies, the ministry said. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chinese authorities are planning to introduce regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He shared this information during a Twitter Space conversation with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, following his recent visit to China.

Musk mentioned that he had “very productive discussions” with senior Chinese leadership regarding the risks of AI and the need for oversight and regulation. However, he did not provide further details about the proposed regulations. Chinese officials were not immediately available for comment.

During his two-day trip to China, Musk met with senior government officials, including the highest-ranking vice premier, as well as the foreign, commerce, and industry ministers in Beijing. He also had a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In April, China’s cyberspace regulator released draft measures for managing generative AI services. The proposed measures require companies to submit security assessments to authorities before launching their offerings to the public. This move comes as several governments are considering ways to address the potential risks associated with this rapidly developing technology.

The boom in investment and consumer interest in AI has been fuelled by the recent release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In response, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) stated that the country supports AI innovation and application, encouraging the use of safe and reliable software, tools, and data resources. However, it emphasised that content generated by generative AI must align with China’s core socialist values.

The CAC also highlighted that providers will be responsible for the legitimacy of data used to train generative AI products. Additionally, they must implement measures to prevent discrimination when designing algorithms and training data, reports Channel News Asia.

