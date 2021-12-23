Jade mine landslide in Myanmar kills at least two, dozens missing and feared dead

A landslide at a Myanmar jade mine killed at least two people. Dozens of miners are still missing, feared dead as rescuers say they don’t expect to uncover any survivors who buried under rubble and debris the mine’s lake in Northern Hpakant, which borders China.

About 200 rescuers, including firefighters and local volunteers, joined the hunt for missing miners, some using boats in a nearby lake, according to photos posted on social media by a local journalist who claimed to be on the scene.

A member of the rescue squad told AFP that about 100 people could be missing and 25 individuals have been taken to hospital. Local media, the Kachin News Group, has reported that at least 80 miners are missing.

90% of the world’s jade comes from Myanmar, and most of it comes from Hpakant and dozens were killed each year while working in jade mines, which employ low-wage migrant workers to scrape out a stone prized in China.



SOURCE: Aljazeera| AFP