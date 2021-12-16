Cambodia to appoint foreign minister as next ASEAN’s special envoy to Myanmar

Following Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN for the year 2022, the country’s foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, will be appointed as the bloc’s new special envoy to Myanmar, Prime Minister Hun Sen told the press during a speech at the inauguration of a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh today.

Sokhonn will succeed Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister, Erywan Yusof, as the current ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, tasked with enforcing the five-point accord reached by Asean leaders in April, facilitating dialogue mediation, and providing humanitarian relief to Myanmar. Hun Sen will also visit Myanmar on January 7 and 8, promising that as the Asean chair in 2022, Cambodia would do its best to promote Asean as a unified family.

Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are members of Asean.

SOURCE: The Straits Times