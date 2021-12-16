Southeast Asia
Cambodia to appoint foreign minister as next ASEAN’s special envoy to Myanmar
Following Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN for the year 2022, the country’s foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, will be appointed as the bloc’s new special envoy to Myanmar, Prime Minister Hun Sen told the press during a speech at the inauguration of a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh today.
Sokhonn will succeed Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister, Erywan Yusof, as the current ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, tasked with enforcing the five-point accord reached by Asean leaders in April, facilitating dialogue mediation, and providing humanitarian relief to Myanmar. Hun Sen will also visit Myanmar on January 7 and 8, promising that as the Asean chair in 2022, Cambodia would do its best to promote Asean as a unified family.
Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are members of Asean.
SOURCE: The Straits Times
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand and Cambodia to discuss reopening borders along Sa Kaeo
Thailand’s nora folk dance recognised by UNESCO as “Intangible Cultural Heritage”
CentralWorld in Bangkok to host a five day New Year’s countdown party
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Pattaya bar meeting & Omicron in SE Asia | Thailand Top Stories
US Secretary of State Blinken cancels Thai visit, meeting with PM due to Covid concerns
Political activist and hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack
Man arrested for allegedly stealing 50,000 baht in railway property
11 dead, 25 still missing after boat capsized off Malaysian coast
German authorities uncover plot by “anti-vaxxers” to murder state politician
Cambodia to appoint foreign minister as next ASEAN’s special envoy to Myanmar
Activists in Vietnam land dispute jailed for criticising government on social media
Pattaya pushes for NY bar opening & Cleaning up the can | GMT
Tourism cities welcome easing of Covid measures ahead of New Year celebrations
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand, waiting for confirmation
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Italian-Thai Development is in good health, CEO Premchai is not
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus Vaccines2 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Expats4 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
Recent comments: