Connect with us

North East

Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The penis park in Khon Kaen is full of visitors and, uh, members. ( viaTraitep Dream Forest)
image
image

The Isan city of Khon Kaen is welcoming visitors to a unique tourist attraction: a park of giant penises. Traitep Dream Forest contains an area of the park called Thung Karjiew which translates roughly to Penis Paddock. The phallic park has been getting a lot of attention on social media and in Thai media, and some fear it may elicit a negative response from the conservative government.

In the Ubonrat district of Khon Kaen, the park and its strange attractions are being viewed by some as humourous and others as profane. But photos show it is full of visitors and, uh, members. The sign at the park itself tells an interesting folk tale story of why the park exists. The sign tells of Lahone, a deity who had a habit of sexually harassing people.

He was punished by dismemberment and having his genitals placed on display in a show of contempt for his actions. The park owner says that the park grew from Lahone’s penis put on display for all to see in order to humiliate him.

While the back story tells of a problematic diety, the park seems to be more for a bit of a kinky laugh, with people taking selfies with the phallic statues. A sign in the park instructs women to choose a penis statue to hug and, like making a wish, she will be granted with a partner with genitals the same size.

It may seem a bit crazy, but phallic symbols have long been worshipped, even before Buddhism took hold in Thailand. Shrines bearing penises can be seen around Thailand; even the Swissotei Nai Lert Park Hotel in Bangkok previously had a penis garden on display.

And who could forget the string of stories that went viral at the start of rainy season as a village built a giant penis statue in the middle of the road to ask for blessings and a bountiful rainy season to feed their crops. The local tradition worked though, as the next day rainfall began.

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
2021-12-05 10:52
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The Isan city of Khon Kaen is welcoming visitors to a unique tourist attraction: a park of giant penises. Traitep Dream Forest contains an area of the park called Thung Karjiew which translates roughly to…
image
palooka
2021-12-05 11:38
the start of rainy season as a village built a giant penis statue in the middle of the road to ask for blessings and a bountiful rainy season to feed their crops. The local tradition worked though, as the next day rainfall began.…
image
NCC1701A
2021-12-05 12:00
the rocket festival is like this. my favorite festival in Thailand.
image
Dedinbed
2021-12-05 13:43
4 hours ago, Thaiger said: Penis Paddock. but will the gonads be in the ball park ..
image
Jason
2021-12-05 13:45
This is bound to bring a flurry of jokes. 😳😳😳😳
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 mins ago

Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affects European nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
Thailand1 hour ago

HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Transport4 hours ago

Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
North East4 hours ago

Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Food5 hours ago

Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Tourism6 hours ago

Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Indonesia15 hours ago

Volcano eruption in Indonesia; 1 dead, thousands flee
Drugs16 hours ago

Customs department seizes 897 kg of meth headed to Taiwan
Northern Thailand18 hours ago

Tiger in Kamphaeng Phet on the loose for a fifth day
Chiang Mai19 hours ago

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin can now serve alcohol in restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Koh Samui Airport scrutinising international arrivals for Omicron
Thailand20 hours ago

PM says government move to digital technology will grow economy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 5,896 infections, 37 deaths, provincial data
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending