Gulf rubbish washing up on Sattahip beach, Chonburi

A 300-400 metre stretch of Ban Ampher Beach in Sattahip is covered in litter brought in from the sea. Nobody is daring to go in the sea because of the risk of picking up diseases.

Pattaya News reports on a dire situation on a Ban Ampher beach in Sattahip.

Food traders in the area do what they can in the morning and evening – but each new tide brings more plastic trash, more foam, more old pieces of driftwood. The storms have been blamed – and people out at sea littering the environment.

Rocks are entangled with the mess and under the surface the situation is just as bad. Pattaya News is calling on authorities to give the locals a hand as it is damaging tourism. Posters called for volunteers but many are resigned to the inexorable tide of trash sweeping ashore.