Top 5 must-visit cafes in Hua Hin 2022
What makes Hua Hin such a popular weekend getaway destination for Bangkokians? Well, the beautiful seaside city has everything you need. The beach? Fantastic food? Massage? Shopping? You name it! Of course, the cafe scene in Hua Hin is not to be missed. You can expect innovative and delicious drinks and dishes, an unrivalled atmosphere, and Instagram-able locations. Without further ado, let us introduce you to Hua Hin’s Top 5 Must-Visit Cafes.
1. Eureka Beach Cafe Hua Hin
Eureka Beach Cafe offers everything an idealistic beachside cafe could offer! The menu boasts a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes, a unique blend of drinks and delicious desserts- ranging from Hotate Truffle Cream Fettuccine to the best-selling Kai Kem (Salted egg) Latte. In fact, the cafe opened the first Pasta Bar in Hua Hin offering freshly-made pasta cooked into 10 different pasta dishes.
The cafe has many locations for you to chill at. Sit on the comfortable bean bags or a beautifully set up tent facing the beach, dine with style in an air-conditioned glasshouse or opt for spending a night in a caravan. Yes, you can rent a caravan to stay overnight! Click HERE to find out more.
Address: Moo 1, next to Bella Costa Project No. 888/324, Pak Nam Pran Road, Pran Buri District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77220
2. Top Seacret Beach Cafe
Are you looking to update your Instagram feed with the most stunning pictures? The Top Seacret Beach Cafe is the place to go. The seaside cafe has a boho and spring feel to it, as well as a plethora of gorgeous shooting locations. In addition, the cafe’s decorations change with the seasons. Sink onto comfortable beanbags in line with the Hua Hin beach. Or, sit on the extended nets which are superb photo spots.
Of course, we must not overlook the food, desserts and drinks! This cafe serves delectable croissants, macarons, and a selection of pastries and beverages. If you’re in the mood for something savory, you’re in good hands. Munch on crispy french fries or try their special dishes such as Seafood with Crispy Morning Glory.
Address: 1, 9 Hua Hin 75/2 Alley, Hua Hin, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110
3. Pineapple Surf Club
Why not take a ride on the waves when you’re at a coastal cafe? Pineapple Surf Club is a surf club (evidently) as well as a cafe! You can rent surfboards and paddleboards at an hourly rate. Plus, there is a shower attached! Are you concerned because you’re a beginner surfer? They’ve got you covered- you can enrol for a surf lesson with professional trainers for 1,200 baht/ 2 hours!
Otherwise, you can simply relax in the shade on a beach recliner while listening to the waves crashing on the shore. Choose from a variety of fresh fruit juices or a nutritious Superfood smoothie bowl packed with vitamins and antioxidants.
Address: Khao Takiab Beach, Ao Hua Don 3, Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110
4. Memory House Cafe
If you are an avid cafe hopper, certainly, you may have heard of the Memory House Cafe in Hua Hin. The cafe is known for its beautiful field of tall multi-coloured grasses which teleports you to an otherly rainbow world. This sanctuary also overlooks a beautiful Hua Hin hill, which further adds to its title as the most instagrammable cafe.
The picturesque attractions are not only reason why the cafe is popular. The food, desserts and drinks are definitely something to look forward to as well. Their signature drink has an adorable bear sleeping on top. Yes, you read that right. Not only it is visually appealing, but it is also delicious too!
Address: 49 Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom 7311
5. Airspace Hua Hin
Last but not least on our list is Airspace Hua Hin, a vintage cafe and restaurant with an aviation motif. The café/restaurant is made up of two large glass structures that serve as a restaurant and a cafe, but you can sit anywhere- even outside! The spacious cafe/restaurant has a large plane (modelled after the first plane of The Wright Brothers) gracefully hanging from the ceiling and is decorated with aviation-related collectables. Get ready to pull out your camera or phone to snap a great picture!
Airspace Hua Hin also takes pride in its dishes to be ready to be blown away by delicious Thai and western cuisines. The cafe is well recognized for its wonderful and fragrant coffee selection.
Address: 12/399 Hua Dorn, Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110
These are the cafes in Hua Hin that you must visit if you are visiting the seaside city. All of the cafes listed above will provide you with distinct leisure and gastronomical experience while exposing you to various interpretations of Hua Hin.
