Thailand Top Stories | Same sex marriage, Restaurants serving alcohol | Sep 29

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia: Army ranger allegedly shots and kills wife and mother-in-law, Bangkok and Ayutthaya prepare for potential flooding, Philippines Senate approves bill to raise age of sexual consent and Operator of seized oil tanker in Indonesia calls for crew to be released.

