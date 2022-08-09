Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease”
Thailand’s Communicable Disease Committee no longer considers Covid a “dangerous infections disease”, the owner of the nightclub that burned down has been released on bail, and will Prayut resign at the end of this month? All this and much more, coming up in today’s programYou’re watching Thailand News Today, bringing you the latest top stories in Thailand beyond. My name is Jett Gunther and in our first story, Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee decided to change the status of COVID-19 today (Monday), from a “dangerous infectious disease”, which came into effect on March 1st, 2020, to an “infectious disease under watch”, tentatively from October 1st, as Thailand cautiously transitions to a post-pandemic status.
Chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the committee also approved a policy guideline framework, encompassing several aspects of COVID-19 monitoring and containment efforts, such as controlling the spread of the disease by taking into account the number of patients hospitalised, bed occupancy by severe cases, access to vaccines and anti-viral drugs, adjustment of quarantine measures, publicity campaigns to educate people of the merits of vaccination and a legal review to correspond with the changing situation.
For post-pandemic management to remain in line with the changing situation, Anutin said that the committee will allow state hospitals to procure anti-viral drugs independently, instead of waiting for deliveries from the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, and to claim refunds later, like other infectious diseases, in order that the public will have improved access to medication.
The committee has acknowledged that more people are getting infected but, at the same time, are well informed about COVID-19 and the importance of self-protection against infection.
The committee has also approved hospital use of Long-Acting Antibody (LAAB) with patients.
——————————
Health authorities are now keeping a close eye on the development of five confirmed infections of the Covid-19 sub-variant BA.2.75, known to be antibody resistant. The director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences outlined all the cases and warned that the sub-variant could spread quickly if not properly monitored.
The BA.2.75 sub-variant has about 90 mutations from the early strain at the beginning of Covid originating from Wuhan, making it able to avoid antibodies. This variant is still very rare in Thailand and will hopefully not become predominant.
Currently, 91% of a sample of 382 infections in Bangkok, and 80% of those in other provinces were of the BA.4/BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron variant, a total of 322 cases. There were also 58 people infected with BA.2 and one person with BA.1. The remaining patient was found to have the BA.2.75 sub-variant.
——————–
Today, Pattaya Provincial Court released the 27 year old owner of Mountain B pub – on bail for 300,000 baht. He was arrested on Saturday following the tragic fire that struck Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province, killing 15 people in total and injuring 40 more.
The owner was released on the condition that he must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, must not tamper with the evidence “or cause any other mischief.”
The court originally authorised his detention for 12 days from August 8 – 19 due to the seriousness of the accusations made against him. The accused’s relatives subsequently filed a petition for his temporary release for 100,000 baht.
He must present to court three more times after successfully complying with three rounds of bail.
The owner is facing charges such as negligence causing death and opening an entertainment venue without a license, under Section 291 and Section 59 of the Criminal Code and Section 26 of the Entertainment Place Act of 1966 respectively.
Mountain B pub did not have a license, was open past the hours specified by law and did not have fire insurance. Sia B was arrested last month for opening the venue illegally, but somehow the venue opened again.
Cheap, flammable sound absorption panels which caused the fire to rip through the venue in seconds and produced billowing smoke are thought to be the reason the fire claimed so many lives and injured many more. The fire would not spread so quickly if the owner had spent 200 baht more on each panel for non-flammable panels, according to experts.
There were 50 people inside the venue cramming out of one small door at the front and many people could not make it out in time.
————
The leader of the National United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship, more commonly known as the Red Shirts, yesterday invited people to protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on August 23, the day before he officially stands down as Thailand’s PM.
The prime minister is expected to resign on August 24 after two concurrent four year terms. In Section 158 of the Thai Constitution, a prime minister can only rule for eight years and then stand down. But Gen Prayut is expected to break with constitutional law and stay on for another four years.
Yesterday, the Red Shirts’ leader, จตุพร พรหมพันธุ์, gave a speech at the October 14th 1973 Memorial Monument in Bangkok and invited protestors to gather on Ratchadamnoen Road at 4pm on August 23 to expel the PM.
He urged every protestor to prepare, adding they would have a countdown to the resignation of PM Prayut until midnight on August 24.
Jatuporn added that people had their own choices. If they wanted PM Prayut to remain in the position until 2027, they just needed “to sit and relax at home.” But if people thought that it was time he should go, they should “get up and fight back.”
Last week, various political activists and MPs discussed the constitutional conundrum.
Prayut was announced as PM by the National Council for Peace and Order on August 24 in 2014 under the interim constitution of Thailand after a military coup on May 22 of that year. Then, he was announced as PM again on June 9 in 2019 in the first election after the coup.
Supporters state that Prayut’s period as PM began when he was officially announced as the PM in 2019, which means he remains in office until 2027. His supporters insist his rise to power in 2014 was as leader of an interim government and it shouldn’t count.
Many political activists have submitted documents to the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) asking the independent government agency to further investigate the total duration of the PM’s time.
Next Tuesday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 17, opposition parties, led by the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Chonlanan Sikaew, will discuss the PM constitutional topic with the ECT.
————-
Police raid a vin mid-set in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.
Four suspects were arrested during the raid at the porn studio hidden in a pool villa in Sattahip district on Friday, August 5, including the 33 year old Chinese director, a Chinese interpreter Arjong, an unnamed 20 year old male actor, and an unnamed 24 year old actress. Police also confiscated filming equipment.
Police traced the digital footprint of a man previously arrested for violating the Computer Crimes Act. The man had purchased a computer system with false information.
The investigation of that information led police to the Chinese film group shooting pornographic movies in Pattaya and Bangkok. Police also found evidence of the group advertising for male and female Thai porn actors to participate in movies that would be screened on Chinese platforms.
The names and nationalities of the actor and actress were not made public but the actress revealed she got paid 20,000 baht a day while the man received 6,000 baht a day.
All four suspects were charged with jointly producing pornographic material, which they have reportedly accepted, and were awaiting further legal proceedings at Na Jomtien Police Station.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days
Man caught taking drugs inside a Bangkok police booth didn’t give a crap
Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease”
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Policeman poses as Buddhist monk to trick drug dealers in central Thailand
Stress-free travel with AXA Travel Insurance
Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
-
OutDoor Activities9 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Chon Buri1 day ago
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
-
North East1 day ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Economy1 day ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Recent comments: