Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
Netizens are slamming Bangkok police, claiming that the bodies of 3 men who died separately on the streets of the capital were left uncollected for hours. 315 people detained at Khon Kaen Provincial Prison tested positive for the virus. Recently, police arrested a man for allegedly using Facebook to sell a police badge and a certificate for being a member of the commando police. With the restrictions on interprovincial travel from “dark red” zones, buses and vans are suspending routes in and out of the high risk provinces.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
