Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Netizens are slamming Bangkok police, claiming that the bodies of 3 men who died separately on the streets of the capital were left uncollected for hours. 315 people detained at Khon Kaen Provincial Prison tested positive for the virus. Recently, police arrested a man for allegedly using Facebook to sell a police badge and a certificate for being a member of the commando police. With the restrictions on interprovincial travel from “dark red” zones, buses and vans are suspending routes in and out of the high risk provinces.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand45 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Bodies in BKK streets, interprovincial travel curbed, prison surge
Thailand40 mins ago

3 months of lockdown needed to ease situation, says KKP research
Best of1 hour ago

Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery
Sponsored1 day ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok1 hour ago

6,040 amphetamine pills seized at Bangkok airport, package en route to Isreal
Thailand1 hour ago

7 food factories in Kanchanaburi test employees, 100+ test positive
Best of1 hour ago

The 5 Best Hostels in Phuket
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Best of Phuket’s Boutique & Luxury Hotels
Thailand2 hours ago

Vaccine Jai program aims to fight Covid-19 related suicide
Bangkok2 hours ago

Parks, hair salons and other additional closures in Bangkok until August 2
Best of2 hours ago

Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
World2 hours ago

Nestle’s “Negrita” cookie to get new, non race based name
Thailand3 hours ago

Monkey sneaks into Lop Buri home and steals food from the refrigerator – VIDEO
Thailand3 hours ago

6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Best of3 hours ago

Pay a visit to one of these top hotels in Chiang Rai
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending