Thailand
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Re-open in Thailand | GMT
Entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and nightclubs will reopen in 31 provinces. Nick Chapman joins us in studio to talk about the success of the recent BKFC event. Thai economy in April showed signs of improvement. Thailands new data law, what is it all about? Thats all coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Re-open in Thailand | GMT
Foreign arrivals in April show things are looking up for tourism, the economy
Elderly couple in central Thailand has their first wedding photos together
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Pubs, clubs, entertainment venues re-open in Bangkok, 30 other provinces today
BREAKING: Bangkok has a new governor
Thailand News Today | Activist wants to “cancel” new Bangkok governor
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
ONESIAM skywalk features Universal Design concept to enhance convenience and accessibility
The best spa hotels to book in Bangkok
AirAsia launched a “super-app” to compete with the likes of Grab
More than 200 CCTV cameras installed at Koh Larn in Pattaya for public safety
Three woman caught smuggling heroin from Thailand into India
Ex Thai prisoner convicted of child sex offences willing to be castrated
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
The Thaiger partners with Boatcrowd to offer you a sailing experience of a lifetime!
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
Disability rights activist jailed for shaming a motorist parked in a disabled bay
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime18 hours ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime2 days ago
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Crime2 days ago
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
- Crime1 day ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street