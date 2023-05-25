Outrage as man masturbates in front of teenage student girls, parents demand justice

Photo by Khaosod

A man who exposed himself to teenage female students at a bus stop in Chachoengsao province has caused outrage on social media. Parents are demanding justice for their children.

The disturbing events have been the talk of social media in Chachoengsao since the man exposed himself to teenage students waiting for their bus home. A man driving a black car parked in front of the bus stop, lowered his window and pretended to be on his phone while exposing himself to a 16 year old girl sitting alone.

The unsettling ordeal caused panic among students, with some managing to take pictures of the vehicle before uploading the images to social media, alerting others of the potential danger. The offender later drove his car to the exact location in front of the Chachoengsao Police Station on three consecutive days, resulting in two teenage student girls from different educational institutions formally lodging complaints.

One of the victims, a 16 year old vocational college student, told reporters that she had been traumatised by the event. The incident occurred on Monday, May 22 when the teenage student girl was waiting for her bus after finishing classes. She noticed the perpetrator in his black car while trying to call her mother for a ride home.

The girl said that while on the phone, she saw the man masturbating with one hand and talking on the phone with the other, attempting to conceal his face. The man was startled and drove off when another person approached. The teenage girl later reported the incident to her mother before they filed a report with Chachoengsao Police.

Another mother of a 16 year old high school student, identified as Niphakorn, recounted a similar encounter involving her daughter and the same black car. These events took place on separate days but with strikingly similar behaviour.

Follow us on :













Niphakorn’s daughter witnessed the man in the black car masturbating at the same bus stop in front of the Chachoengsao Police Station. Initially, there were many people around, but when she was alone, he lowered his window and exposed himself to the teenage student again. Frightened, she ran away, and the man quickly drove off.

The man’s actions were captured on video by a news reporter who had been monitoring the area for two days. The footage shows the car moving from one school bus stop to another, but the man struggled to carry out his obscene actions with numerous students around. The community remains in shock, and local authorities still investigate the case.