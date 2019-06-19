Nattaporn needs you help – nine year old Thai amputee wants a prosthetic leg | The Thaiger

People
Nattaporn needs you help – nine year old Thai amputee wants a prosthetic leg
The mother of a young amputee in Phichit, who lost her left leg two years ago because of cancer, is asking for help to get her daughter a prosthetic leg for better mobility.
The mother, Plubpueng Butrnoi, says doctors had to amputate the left leg of her 9 year old daughter Nattaporn two years ago to save her life. Phichit is in central Thailand.
After Nattaporn fell and broke her left leg, doctors diagnosed bone cancer and recommended the amputation as a precaution to help prevent a future reoccurrence of the cancer.
The mother says her daughter made her own decision to amputate, did not give up, and has ever since tried to live her life normally. The family lives in Tambon Ban Noi in Phichit’s Pho Thale district, and the girl is now studying in the fourth grade of Ban Noi School.
Pranee Puengchai, one of the girl’s teachers, says the girl is a good student and has remained active despite the amputation. The mother says the girl must see doctors regularly and needs a new crutch.
Since the family is poor, the mother says she would welcome assistance for the medical expenses, a new crutch and perhaps a prosthetic leg for the girl.
The mother’s phone number is 06 5010 1825.
Entertainment
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
The annual beauty pageant run by Lifestyle in Thailand, Miss Mom Phuket 2019, officially celebrated its winner this year – K. Sangjan Modnok, the owner of Royal Thai Villas, who also won Miss Angel Lifestyle by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The first runner-up title was bestowed upon K. Sakunya Suthaharuetai and the second runner-up went to K. Arista Chakchai, the owner of Baan Ping Yang. Two other distinctions were also given that evening. The first one, Miss Amazing Phuket, went to K. Chadarat Taodaeng, from Tiger Kingdom, and the second one, Miss Lifestyle in Thailand, also known as Miss Popular Vote, went to K. Nopparat Jommuang, the owner of Nopparat Elephant Trekking Camp in Kathu.
The competition was held in the evening of June 15, 2019 at the Ramada Plaza Chaofa Phuket hotel and was chaired by K. Anchalee Wanich Thepabutr, the President of Woman Development Committee, who gave a speech at the opening of the event.
Miss Mom Phuket 2019 was attended by 17 beautiful, talented and successful mothers, aged 40 or more. This beauty pageant started in 2016 with the original name “Miss Grand Mom”, and aimed to recognise the beauty and savvy expertise of leading business women in Phuket and the neighboring provinces, tightening up relationships in the process while allowing them to show their potential and to join charity activities together.
The revenue from the contest, minus the incurred expenses, will be donated to charities across Phuket and the nearby provinces.
STORY BY: Phuketify
People
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
by Dan Brook
Thai culture is ancient and one can even see evidence of its beautiful bronze-age civilisation in Ban Chiang, near Udon Thani in Isaan, Thailand’s lesser-visited north-east region.
But not everything in Thai culture is quite so old. In fact, some major things closely associated with Thailand are relatively recent — and all of them are related to Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram.
Phibun – as he is often called in the West, though he is better known as Chomphon Por in Thailand — was one of the leaders of the coup that overthrew the absolute monarchy in 1932, creating the constitutional monarchy that Thailand has had since. He also exerted more state control over the economy through nationalisation.
Culturally, however, Phibun may have had even more influence. As Thailand’s longest serving prime minister, he supported fascism (though he later de-emphasised this and embraced a form of democracy), extreme nationalism, and a cult of personality focused on himself. His photos were ubiquitous and his quotes were regularly in the newspapers. He mandated that Thais salute the flag, know the national anthem, and speak Thai.
Phibun changed the country’s name from Siam to Thailand in 1939, changed the new year from the traditional Thai one on April 13 to the European Gregorian one on January 1, and codified, promoted, and possibly created Thailand’s signature eponymous dish, pad thai, by adapting a Chinese noodle dish. His law requiring Thais to wear hats in public, however, clearly did not endure.
Shortly after he simplified the Thai script, Phibun adopted the word sawadee (from svasti, the Sanskrit word for blessing or wellbeing) from a Chulalongkorn University professor and made it the “official” Thai greeting, starting in 1943, still commonly used.
Any one of these changes is huge. Combined, Phibun helped create modern Thai culture as we know it!
Dan Brook, Ph.D. teaches sociology at San Jose State University, from where he organises the annual Hands on Thailand (HoT) program. Dan has free ebooks on Smashwords.
Events
Toon’s running again, pounding the pavement for Thailand’s hospitals
PHOTO: Kao Kon La Kao Foundation
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai has started his latest series of charity runs, kicking off in north-eastern Nong Khai province to raise funds for small hospitals to help them buy much-needed equipment.
Artiwara and his entourage started at 5am under the title of “Kao Kon La Kao – Kao Tor Pai Duay Palang Lek Lek – Isaan” (One Step Each by Each Person – Move On With Small Force – Northeast).
Artiwara led the first lap of the run for 10 kilometres before handing over the task to another actor. During the first hour of the run, donations worth of 15 million baht poured in, according to the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation Facebook page.
The first run of the Isaan charity run series aims to raise funds for eight hospitals in the region.
Toon became a national hero following the huge success of his epic 2017 charity run “Kao”, which took him and other participants all the way from Thailand’s southernmost to northernmost tips.
By the conclusion of that drama-filled effort, Toon had not only raised more than 1 billion baht for hospitals in need, but also catapulted Toon to ‘national hero’ status. That run has even become the subject of a Netflix documentary film (highly recommended viewing. It’s called “2,215”, referring to the number of kilometres he ran during the epic fund-raising journey).
Toon’s ‘Kao’ project raised more than 1.6 billion baht in total for hospitals between 2016 and 2018. On May 8 this year, the project officially evolved into the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation. The Thaiger will continue to follow the progress of the new fund-raising journey.
