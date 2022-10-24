Connect with us

Thailand

Grand Scam – Beware of Fake banknotes in Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Man overpays taxi 253,000 baht, the driver returns it, Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into the bus, Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months, 'A Million Thanks to the Malaysians' – for tolerating Thai trains, Beware of fake banknotes circulating in Udon Thani, Tono raises 40 million baht in a charity swim across the Mekong, and the man charged after attacking Thanathorn at the book fair. – all are coming up today. GMT

Recent comments:
BBY
2022-10-24 04:14
“Inadvertent attempts to pass fake bills can result in up 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht, with no let offs for ingenuous foreigners”. So a tourist arrives in Thailand, change’s some currency and without realising…
Cabra
2022-10-24 09:13
4 hours ago, BBY said: “Inadvertent attempts to pass fake bills can result in up 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht, with no let offs for ingenuous foreigners”. So a tourist arrives in Thailand, change’s…
BBY
2022-10-24 13:21
3 hours ago, Cabra said: Add this to the list of bizarre Thai laws. To be honest, in the last 8 years, I can't recall ever once receiving a 1000 bank note as part of my day to day. I'm…
Cabra
2022-10-24 14:58
1 hour ago, BBY said: Even legitimate ones, because we all know the lack of focus and the unfortunate levels of corruption that exist, making an unsuspecting tourist is a prime target.  There are certainly licensed exchange booths I'd avoid.…

Trending