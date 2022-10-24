Grand Scam – Beware of Fake banknotes in Thailand | GMT

Man overpays taxi 253,000 baht, the driver returns it, Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into the bus, Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months, ‘A Million Thanks to the Malaysians’ – for tolerating Thai trains, Beware of fake banknotes circulating in Udon Thani, Tono raises 40 million baht in a charity swim across the Mekong, and the man charged after attacking Thanathorn at the book fair. – all are coming up today. GMT

