Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 14, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read
Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai tourist police arrested a Chinese national on Sunday, April 13, after he was caught stealing cash from a fellow passenger aboard a flight arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Laos.

Officers from Tourist Police Division 3, under Tourist Police Bureau 1, detained the suspect, Zheng, upon landing. Police recovered 16,020 baht in cash linked to the theft, along with various other currencies found on him.

The case stemmed from a report filed by a 45 year old Chinese tourist and two companions, who said they lost 65,000 baht during Thai Airways flight TG571 from the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Acting on the report, officers led by Police Colonel Manop Likitmanon, supported by Police Lieutenant Colonel Apirung Phiamongkol and Police Lieutenant Colonel Seksanti Thiraruangrat, screened passengers disembarking at Gate C6 of the terminal building.

Cabin crew had flagged a passenger seen removing money from an overhead luggage compartment during the flight. Upon searching Zheng, police found the cash and additional foreign currency.

Zheng confessed to the theft during questioning. He was charged with theft on an aircraft or public transport and possession of stolen property, and transferred along with the seized evidence to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Chinese man caught stealing on flight to Thailand
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, immigration police have warned travellers about a rise in credit card theft on short international flights, with more than 80 incidents recorded and total losses exceeding 8 million baht.

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Pol Col Phongthorn Phongrattanant, deputy commander and government spokesperson of Immigration Division 2, said most cases occurred on routes lasting no more than three hours. Offenders typically open overhead bags and use stolen cards via mobile banking immediately after landing.

Raiwin Worawongsathit, president of the Credit Card Fraud Prevention Club, advised keeping cards on your person at all times, using card-control app features, enabling transaction alerts, and notifying your bank of travel plans in advance.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 14, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.