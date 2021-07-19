Car crash kills 2 in Songkhla, police investigating

A car crash in southern Thailand’s Songkhla province has killed 2 people. The couple sailed their car off the road and into a canal off a main highway, yesterday afternoon.

Vivorn Khunkaew, who works as an investigator for the Thepha police stations, says the car accident happened around 4 pm yesterday, close to the Moo 2 village in tambon Pag Bang.

Eyewitness to the car crash say they watched the vehicle swerve off the road, hit a tamarind tree, and then plunge 4 metres down into the Tuyong canal. The witnesses then called the 1699 emergency hotline.

Rescue workers used a crane to pull the car out of the canal. It reportedly took around an hour to extract the vehicle. Officials found a man and a woman in the car. The man is 31 year old Oam Thammasoon, from Yala. The woman did not have identification on her.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

