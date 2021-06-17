2 dead following truck crash

One truck crashed into another truck early this morning in Si Racha, a subdistrict of Chon Buri, which is southeast of Bangkok. The accident left 2 dead.

The driver and her passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on the Nong Kwae/Amata City Road in Borwin.

Emergency responders were alerted to the crash at 5:30 am.

The emergency responders and police got to the scene and found a severely damaged pickup truck. Vegetables were scattered across the road.

The bodies located inside the pickup truck have been identified as 40 year old Uthaiwan Dangkrajang and 37 year old Euwadee Sangseena. Their truck was so damaged it took emergency responders over an hour to remove the bodies from the vehicle.

The other drive, 39 year old, Somchai Kanjanadit, was unhurt from the accident. The police found Somchai waiting at the scene for them.

Somchai says:

“The vegetable truck, which was travelling at high speed, crashed into the back of my trailer truck while I was driving regularly along the road. I was not making any turns or doing anything unusual when the accident occurred”

Police speculate that the driver of the vegetable truck fell asleep while driving. They are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage to prove or disprove their hypothesis.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates