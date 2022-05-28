Chiang Rai
Soldiers in Chiang Rai shoot and kill 8 drug suspects who reportedly opened fire
Soldiers in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai have shot and killed 8 suspects who reportedly opened fire on them along the Thai-Burmese border last night. The soldiers had been warned that a gang would try to smuggle drugs from Myanmar, according to Thai media. They then went to patrol the border area in Mae Fa Luang district.
Later, they saw about 10 armed men walking along a mountain. The soldiers asked the men if they could search them, and the men then started shooting at the soldiers. A shooting match ensued, lasting about 10 minutes, which ended with 8 of the suspects dead.
Thai media reported that 8 more teams of soldiers arrived on the scene and found a total of over 1 million speed pills in the men’s rucksacks.
Earlier this month, another 8 drug suspects in Chiang Rai’s border area were also shot dead in a firefight with Thai drug and border police. Police seized 6.7 million methamphetamine pills from the group.
Thailand’s northern border with Laos and Myanmar, better known as the Golden Triangle, is a hot bed of methamphetamine production. Most of the ‘meth labs’ are portable, well patrolled, and hidden under thick jungle canopies, away from prying satellite and overhead surveillance.
Between October 2021 and March 2022, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects, seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances like methamphetamine, aka “speed”. Besides speed, the most common drug was marijuana, with some 53,000 kilograms confiscated. Next was crystal meth (ice), with more than 7,552 kilograms found, followed by quantities of heroin and ketamine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Anutin says suspected monkeypox cases in Thailand are actually herpes
Soldiers in Chiang Rai shoot and kill 8 drug suspects who reportedly opened fire
Thailand’s nightlife can officially open from Wednesday but this will be too late for many businesses
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
10 Thailand-Laos bus routes starting June 15
Burning rage: Chon Buri woman allegedly burns down boyfriend’s friend’s house
Prosecutors to delay indictments of suspects in Thailand’s Tangmo case
Bangkok’s first ‘real’ Pride parade coming up June 5
Almost 200 cases of monkeypox reported across the globe, according to WHO
Thailand News Today | Man jailed for threatening PM Prayut’s daughters
Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health
Yet another necklace theft against an Indian tourist in Pattaya
The WHO insist monkeypox is not “a gay disease’
Soi Dog Foundation and DNP rescues monkey chained up for 2 years in Phuket
Student hit by motorbike on zebra crossing in front of school in Trang
Phuket thief steals 1,000 baht from elderly woman
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok today until 6pm
Malaysia targets tourists from Thailand
Police under investigation in central Thailand after viral video
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room3 days ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass
- Education3 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- South2 days ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Leisure2 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- North East3 days ago
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
- South3 days ago
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Recent comments: