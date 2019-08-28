Connect with us

Bangkok

Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Over 77,000 Bangkok residents living with HIV

Atachai Phunkron gets ready to serve his clients as a trained HIV counselor at the SWING drop-in centre in Bangkok – Richard Nyberg, USAID, 2016

Authorities estimate that 77,500 people are living with HIV in Bangkok, 1,190 of them contracted the virus this year, according to deputy Bangkok governor Pol Lt Gen Sophon Phisutthiwong. 628 of the 1,190 identified this year were under 25 years of age.

The figures were unveiled yesterday at a meeting to announce improved measures to monitor people with HIV via the Bangkok Smart Monitoring System.

Sophon said the BMA ratified the Fast-Track Cities 90-90-90 contract on World AIDS Day in Paris on December 1, 2014 to try to prevent more people from contracting the virus and to provide care for people with HIV. He said the monitoring system found that 1,877 people have died of AIDS-related complications so far in 2019.

Information from the National Aids Program of the National Health Service Office indicates 55,123 people with HIV in Bangkok are receiving anti-viral drugs and 41,893 of them have viral level of less than 1,000 copies/ml of blood. Sophon told yesterday's conference that the BMA will continue to roll out technology to ensure that the people infected with HIV in Bangkok will maintain a good quality of life.

The meeting was attended by 150 nurses and computer operators from BMA hospitals.

You can also access services related to HIV infection through an NGO HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Plans to ease Arrivals congestion at Bangkok's airports

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

Plans to ease Arrivals congestion at Bangkok's airports

PHOTO: Bangkok.com

The government has ordered an increase in the number of check-in counters and officials at Bangkok's Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports from next month.

It's understood that the move is a result of severe overcrowding, as both airports struggle to cope with the growing number of tourists in need of visas on arrival.

A government spokesperson says the number of counters at Don Mueang will increase to 16, and that both airports will get more manpower.

The spokesperson also says that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered that problem-solving guidelines be clearly explained to all airport staff, so that everyone's in agreement on procedures.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Khao San Road vendors petition the BMA to postpone renovation

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

Khao San Road vendors petition the BMA to postpone renovation

Street vendors in Bangkok's chaotic 'backpacker central', Khao San Road, are lobbying the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority's (BMA) plans to give the popular tourist street a makeover and clear stalls that have clogged up the sidewalks for decades.

Read the earlier Thaiger story HERE.

A formal letter has been submitted to Bangkok's governor Aswin Kwanmuang. Vendors have been resisting attempts by the BMA to 'clean up' and rejig the popular tourist zone for the past two years.

The BMA have planned a 49 million baht remodelling of Khao San road during a five month period starting in October, much of Bangkok's busiest times for tourists heading to the popular 'walking street' and markets. But the BMA insists it has surveyed opinions from the street's vendors during the drawing up of the plans.

"Khao San Road in Bangkok is arguably the chaotic, budget-travel hub for Asia, if not the world. The infamous backpacker slum grew from nothing, peaked, and is only slightly tamer now days after much government effort." – trip savvy.com

Part of the rejig is the BMA want to restrict vendors to 4pm – midnight only. But 240 of the road's vendors say they want to start selling at 9am each day whilst the negotiations continue. They pointed out that fellow vendors in neighbouring Tani Road, Ram Buttri Road and Sip Sam Hang Road are still able to sell from 9am.

Amongst vendor's other complaints, they say the new areas set aside for street vendors offers no shade forcing vendors to erect awnings and shade that will take up even more space and encroach onto the road. The vendor group is calling on the BMA to postpone the renovation plans and consider starting them in May next year to avoid disruption during the high season of street trading.

The next meeting with he BMA and electricity authorities will be on September 3.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Red light cameras start fining Bangkok drivers from September 1

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Red light cameras start fining Bangkok drivers from September 1

Smile, you're on the new red light camera. The new CCTV and software systems to catch red light runners and jumpers will be ready this Sunday, September 1. There are 30 cameras now stationed at intersections around Bangkok.

Pol Col Kitti Ariyanon reports that "everything is 100% ready" and the cameras are able to catch people violating the red lights at any time of the day or in any weather conditions. The cameras are all linked to "mission control", called  BK02, where the camera operations are monitored.

Automatic fines will now arrive in the post and, according to Article 22 of the 1979 traffic law, the fine will be 1,000 baht for a violation. Payment of the fines will be checked when go to re-register your car each year.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ข่าวไทย2 hours ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก "โมเม ธนัชชา" เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ปังมาก "โมเม ธนัชชา" เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
คลิปข่าว6 days ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
"แอน ทองประสม" เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
ดาราไทย1 month ago

"แอน ทองประสม" เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
BLACKPINK2 months ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
บันเทิง2 months ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสด
บันเทิง2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก

