Connect with us

Hot News

Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life

Published

 on 

A Singapore mum is behind bars after she was found guilty of stabbing her teen daughter over her sex life. According to Channel News Asia, the woman is remaining unnamed to protect her daughter’s identity. The woman pled guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by an instrument likely to cause death. She used a knife to stab her 15 year old daughter in the thigh after finding out details of her sex life.

The court heard that the woman was drinking alcohol at home on the night of the incident which occurred on June 19, 2022. Early in the morning on June 20, the mum entered her daughter’s room and began scolding her. She then called in her older daughter and asked her if she could kill the younger daughter. In fear, the older daughter hesitated to intervene as the mother took a knife from the kitchen and asked again if she should kill the younger daughter.

She then stabbed her younger daughter in her right thigh, causing her to bleed heavily. The younger daughter tried to stop her mother and was also cut on her arm in the process. She tied a shirt around her leg to stop the bleeding and her mother then told her to clean up the blood on the floor. The victim then went to her older sister’s room to escape the violence.

Her mother kept threatening to stab her and then hit her with a metal ladle. Neighbours called the police after hearing the unsettling noise from the home. When police arrived, the mum told her daughter to hide inside the toilet, while telling the police there was nothing wrong. The older daughter also told police nothing was amiss as she apparently was used to the abuse at the hands of her mum.

When the police left, the mother resumed attacking her younger daughter with a small electric fan and floorball sticks. Afterwards, the mum told her older daughter to attend to her younger sister’s wounds, but the bleeding could not be stopped. The mum called the police at 3.22 am, and her youngest daughter was taken to the hospital. She underwent surgery and was transferred to another hospital as a temporary residence of safety and was placed under the care of her aunt.

The mother was sentenced to 14 months in jail after admitting she stabbed her daughter. She told the court she was upset that her daughter was going out so frequently and decided to stab her so she could not go out anymore. She said she hurt her daughter after finding out about her sex life.

District Judge Eugene Teo told the mum she needed help.

“You have a relationship with your daughters which needs healing. You have a relationship with alcohol that needs to be corrected, and it is good that you have come to court with people who care about your future. You should concentrate on this part while you are serving your sentence. Please use this period as a period of healing, so that you come out a better person.”

Upon hearing the judge’s words, the woman said she felt sick and squatted briefly while he spoke. The judge said that although it was her first offence, it was a serious offence.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime30 seconds ago

VIDEO: Indian restaurant owner attacked for ‘stealing customers’ in Thailand
World11 mins ago

Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
Politics13 mins ago

‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation
Sponsored3 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)46 mins ago

Thailand’s public health minister says Chinese tourists won’t be discriminated against
Food48 mins ago

Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal
Thailand55 mins ago

Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples
Technology1 hour ago

The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Coronavirus World1 hour ago

Airlines up in arms over increase in Covid measures due to influx of Chinese travellers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

VIDEO: The WHO accuses China of massaging Covid data
Thailand2 hours ago

Lights out & Unfiltered | GMT
Thailand2 hours ago

Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus
Hot News3 hours ago

Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Malaysia responds to China’s lifted Covid restrictions with plans to tighten borders
Press Room3 hours ago

Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending