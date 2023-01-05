Hot News
Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
A Singapore mum is behind bars after she was found guilty of stabbing her teen daughter over her sex life. According to Channel News Asia, the woman is remaining unnamed to protect her daughter’s identity. The woman pled guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by an instrument likely to cause death. She used a knife to stab her 15 year old daughter in the thigh after finding out details of her sex life.
The court heard that the woman was drinking alcohol at home on the night of the incident which occurred on June 19, 2022. Early in the morning on June 20, the mum entered her daughter’s room and began scolding her. She then called in her older daughter and asked her if she could kill the younger daughter. In fear, the older daughter hesitated to intervene as the mother took a knife from the kitchen and asked again if she should kill the younger daughter.
She then stabbed her younger daughter in her right thigh, causing her to bleed heavily. The younger daughter tried to stop her mother and was also cut on her arm in the process. She tied a shirt around her leg to stop the bleeding and her mother then told her to clean up the blood on the floor. The victim then went to her older sister’s room to escape the violence.
Her mother kept threatening to stab her and then hit her with a metal ladle. Neighbours called the police after hearing the unsettling noise from the home. When police arrived, the mum told her daughter to hide inside the toilet, while telling the police there was nothing wrong. The older daughter also told police nothing was amiss as she apparently was used to the abuse at the hands of her mum.
When the police left, the mother resumed attacking her younger daughter with a small electric fan and floorball sticks. Afterwards, the mum told her older daughter to attend to her younger sister’s wounds, but the bleeding could not be stopped. The mum called the police at 3.22 am, and her youngest daughter was taken to the hospital. She underwent surgery and was transferred to another hospital as a temporary residence of safety and was placed under the care of her aunt.
The mother was sentenced to 14 months in jail after admitting she stabbed her daughter. She told the court she was upset that her daughter was going out so frequently and decided to stab her so she could not go out anymore. She said she hurt her daughter after finding out about her sex life.
District Judge Eugene Teo told the mum she needed help.
“You have a relationship with your daughters which needs healing. You have a relationship with alcohol that needs to be corrected, and it is good that you have come to court with people who care about your future. You should concentrate on this part while you are serving your sentence. Please use this period as a period of healing, so that you come out a better person.”
Upon hearing the judge’s words, the woman said she felt sick and squatted briefly while he spoke. The judge said that although it was her first offence, it was a serious offence.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Indian restaurant owner attacked for ‘stealing customers’ in Thailand
Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand’s public health minister says Chinese tourists won’t be discriminated against
Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal
Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan
PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples
The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Airlines up in arms over increase in Covid measures due to influx of Chinese travellers
VIDEO: The WHO accuses China of massaging Covid data
Lights out & Unfiltered | GMT
Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus
Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
Malaysia responds to China’s lifted Covid restrictions with plans to tighten borders
Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
Expats4 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
China4 days ago
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
-
Environment3 days ago
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya reveals ugly side of Sin City: rats, rubbish, & rat-arsed