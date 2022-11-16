Connect with us

Media

‘Follow the gourd!’  – Steve Jobs sandals take on religious significance

Published

 on 

The bizarre cult of Steve Jobs claimed another victim yesterday when an unnamed “collector” squandered US$220,000 (7.8 million baht) on a pair of Jobs’ dirty old sandals, the latest of Jobs’s relics to come under the hammer.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

The listing on the auction house website said…

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use.”

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore creeping around the building also have some historical status.

'Follow the gourd!'  - Steve Jobs sandals take on religious significance | News by Thaiger

A rare snap of Jobs looking even less like the messiah than usual.

People have been fooled into buying famous people’s trash for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

In the Middle Ages there was a great deal of money to be made from the body parts, bodily fluids and possessions of “saints,” and it seems that nothing much has changed. Measures taken against the trade by the Church were not very effective, mostly because the church itself was behind the trade.

Now, the same superstitions and the same vested interests are conspiring to turn trash into treasure. Nothing will stop devotees from trying to get a piece of the venerable Jobs’ trash.

In October 2014, an Apple-1 computer sold for US$905,000, (32 million baht) making it the world’s most valuable relic from the Computer Age, as it should be. It is part of the history of science. What price is a tissue containing some of Steve’s sacred snot?

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000 (210,000 baht), but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT –  a bargain if ever there was one – was US$218,750 (7.8 million baht). The shame-faced podophile was, understandably, not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather39 mins ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand45 mins ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Economy1 hour ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Sponsored1 hour ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
World Cup1 hour ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Hot News1 hour ago

THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Phuket1 hour ago

Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Medical2 hours ago

Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Entertainment2 hours ago

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Hot News3 hours ago

Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Crime3 hours ago

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Health3 hours ago

Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong3 hours ago

Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending