Air Pollution
Smoke and mirrors – the truth about Bangkok’s air pollution | VIDEO
OPINION
TRANSCRIPT
Smoke, haze, smog. Every year it’s the same culprits in Bangkok. It’s all the cars sitting in traffic, it’s the old diesel buses, it’s people burning too many incense sticks… yes, that was actually used a reason to explain Bangkok’s bad air at one stage last year during Chinese New Year.
Of course all those things contribute to the city’s pollution but are far from the main problem.
From December to April each year Thailand’s capital city skies became grey with a smog and haze, some days Bangkok ranks in the worst cities in the world for air pollution during this period. But the buses, industry and people during intense sticks are much the same all year round, but the smoke and haze problem is mostly limited to just the months between December and April. So why?
There’s two critical factors at work here. Firstly the annual monsoon, as the airflow flips around the end of November each year from a south west airflow, sweeping moist air out of the Indian Ocean into Thailand, to a north east airflow where drier air is swept down from the Asian continent.
That change of the monsoon also coincides with the annual burns season where farmers burn off their harvested plantation… mostly rice, corn and sugar. Most of these farm areas are to the north and north east of Bangkok.
Put these two phenomena together and you get the drier, north east airflow blowing smoke and haze down from the country’s north and north-eastern farmlands. The problem can be bad enough in Bangkok, but central Thailand and the north suffer even more from the choking smoke and the seasonal public health fiasco.
For reasons, probably mostly commercial, the Thai government have been reticent to directly address the annual burn off season, SAYING that they’re going to crackdown on illegal burning, but never following through with effective enforcement.
Instead, prodded by the media, the Government rolls out its PR machine and invites the media to take photos of water cannons blasting thousands of litres of valuable water into the sky, doing precisely NOTHING to address the air pollution problem.
For some reason there appears to some officials who actually think this grotesque waste of water is achieving something… beyond a woefully ineffective media stunt.
All this obfuscation from officials and the government is completely ignoring the PM2.5 micron “elephant in the room”… the annual burn off season.
In truth the problem in Bangkok is little to do with the traffic, buses and local industry. Of course, it’s a contributor but a tiny fraction of the bigger, deliberately lit, plantation fire issue.
A long term solution is to subsidise proper machinery for Thailand’s farmers to clear the land mechanically, rather than the cheaper burning of the crops. Districts could share the cost of the necessary machinery, with individual farmers and companies hiring the equipment when needed.
Today it’s easy to track all the fires, clearly identified by NASA satellites, in almost real time. It’s a free website that anyone can log onto… even Thai government officials. You can see the active fires in Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar as well, but there is a big concentration in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand.
You can see clear evidence of exactly where the smoke is coming from… matched with the daily weather forecast which provides the direction and strength of the winds.
There’s even a simple site like Air Visual which lists the air quality around the country, and the world for that matter, any time of the day… district by district, suburb by suburb.
The information from Air Visual clearly links the poor air quality with the fires that are burning. All this information is free… it’s not rocket science.
At some stage the Thai government and compliant officials will be forced to bite the bullet and admit that the annual pollution problem is what it is – a cover up to protect large and powerful multi-nationals and their agricultural pursuits.
Air Pollution
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
Air Pollution
Police commander suggests people in Bangkok work at home once a week to reduce vehicle emissions
While air pollution in Bangkok has largely been linked to field crop burning in the North, deputy commander of the Royal Thai Police, Damrongsak Kittipraphat, suggests those in the city work from home once a week to keep pollution levels down.
Damrongsak says that if people stay at home like they did during the lockdown, it could help reduce vehicle emissions and improve the city’s air quality. But many have dismissed his idea, saying Bangkok’s haze is from crop burning in other provinces.
This week, the air pollutant PM2.5 reached what’s considered “unhealthy” levels, exceeding the government’s safe threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre. PM2.5 levels in Bangkok began to rise last month as farmers burned sugar cane fields in the North, getting ready to harvest their crops, according to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation.
While a haze from field crop burning drifts down to Bangkok, the Royal Thai Police in the city are doing what they can locally to cut down PM2.5 levels. Damrongsak says the police have set up 20 checkpoints to check vehicles for black smoke emissions. (Doesn’t look like they’ve cracked down on those old city buses.)
SOURCES: Thai Visa | Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
As the air quality in Bangkok and surrounding provinces continues to deteriorate, the PM is ordering all relevant agencies to get tough on combatting the problem. Yesterday, Bangkok recorded the highest level of PM2.5 matter in the Din Daeng district of the capital, at 118mcg/cm. The level considered safe in Thailand is 50 mcg/cm, which is still higher than most countries (World Health Organisation lists the highest safe level as 25 mcg/cm). The Pollution Control Department says air quality in the surrounding provinces of Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani, has also deteriorated.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on commuters to choose public transport over driving, wherever possible, adding that the government may implement a program of alternate-day car use in the capital.
But these problems surface at the same time each year and the same requests for changing driving habits and PR stunts where the BMA and national government try localised gimmicks to tackle the problem. How about pollution-killing drones?
Addressing the issue of agricultural burning, one of the primary reasons behind the air pollution, the PM has acknowledged farmers don’t have the equipment needed to dispose of waste without burning. The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, says he has asked the Agricultural and Cooperatives Ministry to ban burning in Bangkok and nearby areas for the next 3 days.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has asked the Interior Ministry to take action against farmers who engage in outdoor burning and to check emissions at industrial plants, in conjunction with the Industry Ministry. Prawit’s spokesman, Kongcheep Tantravanich, says police in Bangkok will be checking vehicles for black emissions.
According to a Bangkok Post report, governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the Highways Department has been asked to wash roads repeatedly, to try to reduce pollution and dust. In addition, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is regularly spraying water on tree leaves and on the roads, as well as cleaning public amenities such bus stops, pedestrian bridges and postboxes.
437 schools have been told to stop the practice of morning assembly outdoors, while construction firms are being asked to spray water into the air, in an attempt to stop dust spreading. Large construction projects have been temporarily halted, with the BMA only allowing work that doesn’t create dust, such as indoor painting.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang is calling on all outdoor workers to wear masks, adding that the air pollution is likely to continue in Bangkok for the next 2 months.
Ynwaps
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:25 pm
Even going after small individual burners in our neighborhoods would be a good start. A couple “small” burns are polluting our cities for the whole evening.
Red Cars and TukTuks raging down, leaving a trail of unbreathable air behind.
Issan John
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:41 pm
“That change of the monsoon also coincides with the annual burns season where farmers burn off their harvested plantation… mostly rice, corn and sugar. Most of these farm areas are to the north and north east of Bangkok.
Put these two phenomena together and you get the drier, north east airflow blowing smoke and haze down from the country’s north and north-eastern farmlands. The problem can be bad enough in Bangkok, but central Thailand and the north suffer even more from the choking smoke and the seasonal public health fiasco.”
Sorry, Thaiger, but that isn’t “the truth”, IT’S COMPLETELY UNTRUE.
According to IQAir, the primary source for Air Visual which you cite, the worst months in Chiang Mai are two months AFTER the “annual burns season”, when the PM2.5 ratings were 98.7 μg/m3 in March and 74.1 μg/m3 in April, while in Bangkok the worst months are December and January at 47.4.
In Chiang Mai the worst months are at the same time as the “annual burns season” in Myanmar, so the two can logically be connected as they are by the experts, but while the worst months in Bangkok (December and January) co-incide with the “annual burns season” in Thailand, the levels at that time elsewhere (“in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand”) where the burning is actually taking place aren’t as high as Bangkok’s.
Are you suggesting the “annual monsoon” somehow picks up all the PM2.5 and the smog from the “annual burns season” in the rest of Thailand then dumps it on Bangkok for two months?
As well as all the smog from the sugar cane factories, which are all located across Isaan and the North, not in or around Bangkok?
Seriously?
“In truth the problem in Bangkok is little to do with the traffic, buses and local industry. Of course, it’s a contributor but a tiny fraction of the bigger, deliberately lit, plantation fire issue.”
But that isn’t “the truth” either – it’s COMPLETELY UNTRUE, completely contradicted by the experts who put it down beyond any doubt to first vehicle pollution, second the boating industry with over 300,000 trips a day on Bangkok’s waterways, and then “the bigger, deliberately lit, plantation fire issue.”
Are the international experts all wrong when they conclude, without exception, that “the deterioration is caused by the choking levels of traffic, both on the roads and on the waterways, the burning of agricultural material which releases large amounts of smoke and PM2.5 into the atmosphere, as well as pollution from factories and the industrial sector”?
Are they all involved in this “cover up to protect large and powerful multi-nationals and their agricultural pursuits”?
Issan John
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:46 pm
“From December to April each year Thailand’s capital city skies became grey with a smog and haze, some days Bangkok ranks in the worst cities in the world for air pollution during this period. But the buses, industry and people during intense sticks are much the same all year round, but the smoke and haze problem is mostly limited to just the months between December and April. So why?
There’s two critical factors at work here. ….”
Why?
Because of the one “critical factor” that you’ve somehow overlooked: RAIN.
To quote IQAir: “Reasons for the lowered PM2.5 readings may be directly linked to seasonal influence, with the rainy season starting at around July and lasting till October. The rain offers a cleansing to the air quality as it naturally pulls the fine particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) out of the air.”
Issan John
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:54 pm
“The information from Air Visual clearly links the poor air quality with the fires that are burning. All this information is free… it’s not rocket science.”
Well, it’s “free” and “it’s not rocket science” but the idea that the information “clearly links” the two is YOURS, and yours alone.
The experts agree there’s a “link”, but NOT that it’s the main factor with “traffic, buses and local industry” producing only “a tiny fraction” of Bangkok’s pollution.
Why do none agree with you?
I hate to say it of the Thaiger, and I usually really enjoy the Opinion pieces which are well researched, but this is just QAnon on steroids.
Issan John
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 4:17 pm
“A long term solution is to subsidise proper machinery for Thailand’s farmers to clear the land mechanically, rather than the cheaper burning of the crops. Districts could share the cost of the necessary machinery, with individual farmers and companies hiring the equipment when needed.”
… and this isn’t “the truth” either, but is COMPLETELY UNTRUE too!
The “crops” aren’t burnt to “clear the land” because it’s cheaper than “proper machinery for Thailand’s farmers to clear the land mechanically”.
That isn’t why the “annual burns season” happens.
What’s burnt is the WASTE: with sugar cane that’s the leaves, as it is with corn (below the ears), and with rice it’s the stem and the rice husks.
It’s not to “clear the land” at all – it’s simply to dispose of the waste, which you get regardless of whether you cut by hand or harvest by machine (as some now do, but not many yet), or whether you thresh the rice by hand (as some still do, though not many) or use a mechanical thresher.
None of the waste has any use, except for rice bran (used to produce rice bran oil), so it’s burnt to dispose of it.
“Proper machinery” isn’t a “solution” because it’s not needed to “clear the land” as that isn’t the issue or the reason for burning.
The issue is WHERE the waste is burnt, either in situ (on the fields, in the open) or industrially, if collected, possibly generating power and possibly filtered.
Thaiger, your op-ed’s are usually well researched and well informed, but this one …..
Patrick
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm
GREAT! An article that states what it is. Now, have balls and publish it in Thai too on the front page. It is the truth after all and many Thais need a bit of education on this health hazard. Taking it seriously is the first step.
Patrick
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:14 pm
Thai (and English) subs for the video?
Ian
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:57 pm
Agree with everything you say except that the culprits are “multi-national” companies. I live near Chiang Mai, and my neighbors who are burning off the fields are all small independent farmers.